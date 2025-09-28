Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesVijay’s TVK Approaches Madras High Court Over Karur Stampede

Vijay’s TVK Approaches Madras High Court Over Karur Stampede

TVK chief Vijay moves Madras HC seeking independent probe into Karur rally stampede that killed 38, including 10 children; compensation announced for victims’ families and injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has moved the Madras High Court demanding a thorough investigation into the devastating stampede at the party’s rally in Karur that left 38 people dead. The court admitted the party’s urgent petition on Sunday, agreeing to examine whether the incident warrants suo motu cognisance.

The tragedy unfolded on September 27, when thousands gathered for Vijay’s public rally. What was meant to be a show of political strength turned into a nightmare as panic spread through the crowd. At least 38 people, including 10 children, were killed, and many others were injured.

According to a report by LiveLaw, TVK has alleged that the stampede was not an accident but the result of a larger conspiracy. The party has called for either a judicially monitored probe or an inquiry by an independent agency. Allegations of stone-pelting, a police lathi-charge, and inadequate crowd management have added to the controversy.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene: a sudden power cut, narrow entry routes, and a surge of people rushing forward before Vijay’s arrival. Families were torn apart in the melee, with children struggling to breathe. Post-mortem examinations later confirmed suffocation as the cause of death. By the next morning, the venue bore haunting reminders of the tragedy—discarded footwear, broken barricades, and torn clothing scattered across the ground.

Expressing deep anguish, Vijay took to social media on Sunday, saying his “heart is broken.” He announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh for those injured. “This is an irreparable loss. No amount can replace what you have lost. But as a member of your family, it is my duty to stand with you in this grief,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also rushed to Karur, visiting the injured in hospitals and meeting families of the victims. He assured them of the government’s full support, describing the deaths as “unbearable” and pledging all possible medical assistance.

The Karur rally was part of TVK’s series of weekend events across Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the state assembly elections. But this tragedy has cast a shadow over the campaign, raising troubling questions about safety, accountability, and whether the incident could, and should, have been prevented.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
