PM Modi's Australia Tour: Death Threat Sparks High-Level Security Investigation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australian authorities investigate alleged Facebook death threat against PM Modi.

Threat surfaced ahead of 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event.

Investigators tracing comment source, treating matter with utmost seriousness.

Australian authorities have launched an investigation after an alleged death threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced on Facebook ahead of his scheduled visit to the country.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne between July 8 and July 10, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Threat Posted Ahead Of 'Melbourne Meets Modi' Event

According to a report by The Australia Today, the alleged threat appeared in the comments section of a Facebook post promoting the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event, scheduled to be held at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on July 9.

The comment was posted from a Facebook account identified as "Abu Mustafa" (ابو مصطفى) and stated:

"The roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death."

Authorities Tracing The Source

Sources familiar with the matter told The Australia Today that authorities have identified the IP address linked to the Facebook account that posted the comment.

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Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat and assessing whether it constitutes a criminal offence.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has not confirmed any arrests or released further details, citing the ongoing investigation. However, authorities are treating the matter with the highest level of seriousness, with multiple Australian agencies expected to coordinate security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi's Australia Itinerary

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and will also call on the Governor-General of Australia during his visit.

He is also scheduled to participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address leading business representatives from both countries. In addition, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, which the MEA described as a strong pillar of the India-Australia relationship.

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