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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi's Australia Tour: Death Threat Sparks High-Level Security Investigation

PM Modi's Australia Tour: Death Threat Sparks High-Level Security Investigation

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne between July 8 and July 10, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Australian authorities investigate alleged Facebook death threat against PM Modi.
  • Threat surfaced ahead of 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event.
  • Investigators tracing comment source, treating matter with utmost seriousness.

Australian authorities have launched an investigation after an alleged death threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced on Facebook ahead of his scheduled visit to the country.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne between July 8 and July 10, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Threat Posted Ahead Of 'Melbourne Meets Modi' Event

According to a report by The Australia Today, the alleged threat appeared in the comments section of a Facebook post promoting the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event, scheduled to be held at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on July 9.

The comment was posted from a Facebook account identified as "Abu Mustafa" (ابو مصطفى) and stated:

"The roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death."

Authorities Tracing The Source

Sources familiar with the matter told The Australia Today that authorities have identified the IP address linked to the Facebook account that posted the comment.

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Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat and assessing whether it constitutes a criminal offence.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has not confirmed any arrests or released further details, citing the ongoing investigation. However, authorities are treating the matter with the highest level of seriousness, with multiple Australian agencies expected to coordinate security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi's Australia Itinerary

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and will also call on the Governor-General of Australia during his visit.

He is also scheduled to participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address leading business representatives from both countries. In addition, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, which the MEA described as a strong pillar of the India-Australia relationship.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Australian authorities investigating?

Australian authorities launched an investigation after an alleged death threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced on Facebook ahead of his scheduled visit to the country.

When is Prime Minister Modi scheduled to visit Australia?

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne between July 8 and July 10. During this visit, he will hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Where did the alleged death threat against PM Modi appear?

The alleged threat appeared in the comments section of a Facebook post promoting the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event. This event is scheduled for July 9 at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

What actions are Australian authorities taking regarding the threat?

Authorities are tracing the IP address linked to the Facebook account and assessing if the threat constitutes a criminal offence. They are treating the matter seriously and coordinating security.

What is Prime Minister Modi's itinerary during his Australian visit?

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with PM Albanese, call on the Governor-General, participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, and address the Indian diaspora.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
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