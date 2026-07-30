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English NewsNewsIndiaRivers in spate as rain batters U'khand; Char Dham Yatra remains suspended, 109 roads shut

Rivers in spate as rain batters U'khand; Char Dham Yatra remains suspended, 109 roads shut

Dehradun, Jul 29 (PTI): Major rivers across Uttarakhand, including the Ganga, swelled after incessant rain on Wednesday, forcing authorities to suspend the Char Dham Yatra and battle landslides that blocked 109 road.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Jul 29 (PTI): Major rivers across Uttarakhand, including the Ganga, swelled after incessant rain on Wednesday, forcing authorities to suspend the Char Dham Yatra and battle landslides that blocked 109 roads.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 109 roads are currently closed across the state, and restoration work is underway.

The Tyuni-Mussoorie-Maletha National Highway has been blocked near Nagthat due to a landslide. The pedestrian route from Janakichatti to Yamunotri was also damaged near Ram Mandir after the river swelled, although alternative arrangements have been made for movement in the area.

In Haridwar, the Ganga was flowing at 292.90 metres, just 0.10 metres below the warning level and 1.10 metres below the danger mark. In Rudraprayag, both the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers crossed their warning levels.

The Alaknanda was recorded at 626.18 metres against the warning mark of 626 metres, while the Mandakini was flowing more than half a metre above its warning level of 625 metres. In Pithoragarh district, the Kali River touched 888.90 metres, just 0.10 metres below its warning level of 889 metres.

Authorities have advised people to stay away from riverbanks and urged residents living in low-lying areas to move to safer locations as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra remained suspended due to incessant rain and landslides. The administration had already halted the pilgrimage on July 28 and 29.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts.

Officials said district administrations concerned have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place in view of the weather warning. PTI DPT NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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