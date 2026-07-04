'They Manipulated EVMs, Counting': Mamata Renews Attack On BJP Amid TMC Crisis

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that she would assume the role of the party's West Bengal president following the resignation of Chandrima Bhattacharya, while also accusing the BJP of rigging elections and targeting TMC workers.

Addressing party workers, Banerjee expressed solidarity with those who had remained with the Trinamool Congress despite the ongoing political turmoil.

"I extend my solidarity, salute, congratulations and best wishes to ordinary people, grassroots workers and those from the original All India Trinamool Congress who have remained with the party and have not betrayed it by seeking shelter in the BJP," she said.

'Silence Speaks The Loudest'

Explaining why she had largely refrained from speaking in recent days, Banerjee said, "For the past few days, my party colleagues and spokespersons have been speaking, but I have spoken very little. Sometimes I feel silence speaks the loudest."

She alleged that the BJP came to power through electoral manipulation.

"I saw that the BJP came to power by rigging votes. We all know this. They manipulated the EVMs, stole votes and manipulated the counting process," she claimed.

VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: "BJP rigged votes with the EC and central forces, TMC workers being terrorised with false cases," says party chief Mamata Banerjee, accusing 'rebels' of 'selling out' to BJP.



(Source: Third Party)#Kolkata pic.twitter.com/wg9XYTckFZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2026

Banerjee further alleged that TMC workers were being targeted despite the absence of valid cases or court orders against them.

"Those who support us and stand with us are being targeted in broad daylight, even when there are no valid cases against them and without court orders," she said.

Repeats Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation

The TMC chief reiterated her allegations against the BJP, claiming the party had "looted votes" and manipulated the electoral process.

"They looted votes, manipulated the counting process, captured counting centres through central forces and hijacked counting centres. Despite that, I accepted that a new government has come," she said.

Mamata Assumes Bengal TMC Presidency

Announcing organisational changes, Banerjee said she would now take over as the West Bengal president of the Trinamool Congress.

"As the AITC chairperson, I announce that from today I will also assume the role of the West Bengal state TMC president," she said.

She also announced the induction of senior leaders Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh into the party committee. Both have been appointed as General Secretaries of the committee.