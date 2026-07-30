Woman caretaker of residential building shot dead in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI): A 20-year-old woman employed as a caretaker of a residential building was shot dead by her colleague allegedly over a personal dispute in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Wednesday.

The police said a PCR call reporting the alleged murder was received at the Keshav Puram police station. A police team rushed to the building in Shanti Nagar, where the woman's body was found inside a room on the third floor.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti, a resident of Azadpur. She sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was found lying in a pool of blood, police said.

During preliminary investigation, the police learnt that the suspected shooter, identified as Saurabh, worked as the night caretaker of the same building. "The two were allegedly in a relationship," a senior police officer said.

The police suspect that an altercation over a personal issue led to the alleged killing. After allegedly shooting Jyoti, the accused fled the spot, the officer said.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police have launched a search to trace the accused and are examining the circumstances leading to the incident. PTI BM MNK MNK

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