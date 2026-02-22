Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sharply criticised the Congress party over a shirtless protest staged during the India AI Impact Summit, accusing the opposition of dragging politics into what he described as a prestigious national platform.

Speaking at a public gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the protest undermined the spirit of an event aimed at showcasing India’s technological progress on the global stage.

‘Dirty And Naked Politics’ At A Global Event

Taking direct aim at the Congress, PM Modi said the party had misused an international forum for political confrontation.

"There are some political parties within the country that cannot digest India's success. We just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics," he said.

The remarks came in reference to a protest by members of the Congress youth wing during the summit held in New Delhi.

‘National Work, Not A BJP Event’

The Prime Minister stressed that the AI Global Summit was not affiliated with any political party.

“Congress should have remembered that the AI Global Summit was not a BJP event, and no BJP leader was present at that time. This was national work — work meant for the country,” he said.

He argued that political rivalry should not overshadow institutional decorum or national interest.

Personal Allegations And Political Tensions

PM Modi also alleged that opposition leaders were driven by personal hostility.

“Congress leaders hate Modi; they want to dig my grave. They do not even hesitate to insult my mother,” he said.

Framing the summit as a matter of national pride, he suggested that the protest had drawn widespread criticism for disrupting an event focused on innovation and India’s technological ambitions.

As the political row intensifies, the controversy around the AI Impact Summit has once again placed the spotlight on the increasingly sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with global platforms now becoming part of the domestic political battleground.