HomeNewsIndia‘Used Global Event For Dirty Politics’: PM Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit

PM Narendra Modi criticises Congress over its shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit, calling it “dirty and naked politics” during a rally in Meerut.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sharply criticised the Congress party over a shirtless protest staged during the India AI Impact Summit, accusing the opposition of dragging politics into what he described as a prestigious national platform.

Speaking at a public gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the protest undermined the spirit of an event aimed at showcasing India’s technological progress on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Mann Ki Baat 131st Episode: PM Modi On AI Impact Summit, Exams, Digital Arrest And T20 World Cup

‘Dirty And Naked Politics’ At A Global Event

Taking direct aim at the Congress, PM Modi said the party had misused an international forum for political confrontation.

"There are some political parties within the country that cannot digest India's success. We just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics," he said.

The remarks came in reference to a protest by members of the Congress youth wing during the summit held in New Delhi.

‘National Work, Not A BJP Event’

The Prime Minister stressed that the AI Global Summit was not affiliated with any political party.

“Congress should have remembered that the AI Global Summit was not a BJP event, and no BJP leader was present at that time. This was national work — work meant for the country,” he said.

He argued that political rivalry should not overshadow institutional decorum or national interest.

Personal Allegations And Political Tensions

PM Modi also alleged that opposition leaders were driven by personal hostility.

“Congress leaders hate Modi; they want to dig my grave. They do not even hesitate to insult my mother,” he said.

Framing the summit as a matter of national pride, he suggested that the protest had drawn widespread criticism for disrupting an event focused on innovation and India’s technological ambitions.

As the political row intensifies, the controversy around the AI Impact Summit has once again placed the spotlight on the increasingly sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with global platforms now becoming part of the domestic political battleground.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticize the Congress party?

Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress party for staging a shirtless protest during the India AI Impact Summit, accusing them of using a prestigious national platform for 'dirty and naked politics'.

What was the significance of the AI Impact Summit?

The AI Impact Summit was the world's largest AI conference, showcasing India's technological progress on a global stage with delegates from over 80 countries.

Was the AI Global Summit a BJP event?

No, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the AI Global Summit was not a BJP event but national work for the country, with no BJP leaders present at the time of the protest.

What did PM Modi allege about opposition leaders' motivations?

PM Modi alleged that opposition leaders are driven by personal hostility towards him and are willing to insult him and even his mother.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Congress Protest PM Modi AI Impact Summit
