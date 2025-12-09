Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Full-Fledged Reform Express’: PM Modi Calls For Citizen-First Governance At NDA Meet

‘Full-Fledged Reform Express’: PM Modi Calls For Citizen-First Governance At NDA Meet

PM Modi urges MPs to push citizen-centric reforms, promising simpler systems, fewer forms, and a renewed focus on “Ease of Life” and governance efficiency.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled a renewed surge of administrative overhauls on Tuesday, telling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs that India has now entered a phase of accelerated and decisive reforms. Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the government was firmly on a “Reform Express,” pushing changes designed to make daily life simpler for every citizen.

Modi Stresses Shift Toward Citizen-Focused Reforms

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised that the centre’s efforts were not restricted to boosting revenue or improving economics but to easing everyday obstacles for people across the country. He urged MPs to bring real-life concerns from their constituencies to the forefront, ensuring that reforms translate into tangible relief for ordinary families.

According to Modi, many of the reforms implemented in recent years are intended to help citizens “reach their full potential” by cutting down the systemic inconveniences that often hinder progress.

‘End the Era Of 40-Page Forms’: PM Pushes For Simpler Systems

Calling for a purge of outdated bureaucratic practices, Modi said that the government must eliminate lengthy application forms and needless data repetition. He reminded MPs that services should “reach every household,” and pointed to the success of the self-certification model introduced a decade ago.

Modi noted that the system, built on trust in citizens, had functioned smoothly “without misuse,” strengthening the case for reducing red tape further. He reiterated that both “Ease of Life” and “Ease of Doing Business” remain defining priorities of his administration.

NDA Leaders Felicitate PM; Key Ministers In Attendance

The meeting, held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building, opened with NDA leaders presenting Modi with a large garland. The event was attended by several senior figures, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, JDU MP Sanjay Jha, NCP MP Praful Patel, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State L. Murugan.

Rijiju Flags PM’s Concern Over IndiGo Crisis

Earlier in the interaction, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju referenced the disruptions caused by mass flight cancellations at IndiGo Airlines. He said the Prime Minister had taken note of the chaos and stressed that “passengers must not be inconvenienced,” underlining the government’s position on accountability in the aviation sector.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA BJP 'Narendra Modi'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget