‘Full-Fledged Reform Express’: PM Modi Calls For Citizen-First Governance At NDA Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled a renewed surge of administrative overhauls on Tuesday, telling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs that India has now entered a phase of accelerated and decisive reforms. Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the government was firmly on a “Reform Express,” pushing changes designed to make daily life simpler for every citizen.

Modi Stresses Shift Toward Citizen-Focused Reforms

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised that the centre’s efforts were not restricted to boosting revenue or improving economics but to easing everyday obstacles for people across the country. He urged MPs to bring real-life concerns from their constituencies to the forefront, ensuring that reforms translate into tangible relief for ordinary families.

According to Modi, many of the reforms implemented in recent years are intended to help citizens “reach their full potential” by cutting down the systemic inconveniences that often hinder progress.

‘End the Era Of 40-Page Forms’: PM Pushes For Simpler Systems

Calling for a purge of outdated bureaucratic practices, Modi said that the government must eliminate lengthy application forms and needless data repetition. He reminded MPs that services should “reach every household,” and pointed to the success of the self-certification model introduced a decade ago.

Modi noted that the system, built on trust in citizens, had functioned smoothly “without misuse,” strengthening the case for reducing red tape further. He reiterated that both “Ease of Life” and “Ease of Doing Business” remain defining priorities of his administration.

NDA Leaders Felicitate PM; Key Ministers In Attendance

The meeting, held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building, opened with NDA leaders presenting Modi with a large garland. The event was attended by several senior figures, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, JDU MP Sanjay Jha, NCP MP Praful Patel, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State L. Murugan.

Rijiju Flags PM’s Concern Over IndiGo Crisis

Earlier in the interaction, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju referenced the disruptions caused by mass flight cancellations at IndiGo Airlines. He said the Prime Minister had taken note of the chaos and stressed that “passengers must not be inconvenienced,” underlining the government’s position on accountability in the aviation sector.