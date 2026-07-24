Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Cabinet meeting to discuss several issues with Union ministers, including improving engagement with students. This occurred amidst ongoing protests over the alleged NEET examination paper leak.
PM Modi Asks Ministers To Boost Instagram Presence Amid NEET Protest Row: Sources
According to sources, the Prime Minister advised ministers to strengthen their outreach on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to connect more effectively with young people.
- PM Modi held Cabinet meeting discussing student engagement improvement.
- PM urged ministers to strengthen social media outreach, especially Instagram.
- Ministers encouraged sharing reels highlighting government schemes effectively.
Amid the ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET examination paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 24, 2026) held a Cabinet meeting where he discussed several issues with Union ministers, including ways to improve engagement with students.
According to sources, the Prime Minister advised ministers to strengthen their outreach on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to connect more effectively with young people.
PM Modi's Question To Ministers
According to sources, PM Modi posed a key question to ministers during the meeting, asking how many of them were active on Instagram.
He then advised ministers to expand their presence on social media platforms, saying that today's youth are highly active on Instagram and similar platforms.
Ministers Asked To Share Government Work Through Reels
According to sources, the Prime Minister suggested that ministers create and share reels highlighting the government's schemes and initiatives so that information reaches young people more effectively.
PM Modi also referred to a video he had made on Thursday (July 23, 2026), saying it was intended to increase outreach among the youth.
Advice Comes Amid NEET Protest Movement
The advice comes against the backdrop of protests triggered by the alleged NEET examination paper leak.
According to the information available, students affected by the controversy have been using social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to post reels expressing their protests against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central government.
Social media, especially Instagram, has also amplified the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests at Jantar Mantar, with students sharing videos related to the demonstrations, the government's response and Delhi Police's actions. According to the information available, these posts have encouraged more students to participate in the protests.
Against this backdrop, sources said PM Modi advised ministers during the Cabinet meeting to remain active on social media, particularly Instagram, to engage with young audiences.
Before You Go
Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did PM Modi hold a Cabinet meeting on July 24, 2026?
What was PM Modi's main advice to ministers regarding youth engagement?
PM Modi advised ministers to strengthen their social media outreach, particularly on Instagram. He emphasized connecting more effectively with young people, who are highly active on such platforms.
How did PM Modi suggest ministers engage with youth on social media?
The Prime Minister suggested ministers create and share reels highlighting government schemes and initiatives. This strategy aims to ensure information reaches young people more effectively.
What is the context behind PM Modi's advice on social media engagement?
The advice comes amidst protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, where students are using social media, especially Instagram, to voice their concerns. Social media has amplified these protests, encouraging student participation.