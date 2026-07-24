PM Modi Asks Ministers To Boost Instagram Presence Amid NEET Protest Row: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi held Cabinet meeting discussing student engagement improvement.

PM urged ministers to strengthen social media outreach, especially Instagram.

Ministers encouraged sharing reels highlighting government schemes effectively.

Amid the ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET examination paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 24, 2026) held a Cabinet meeting where he discussed several issues with Union ministers, including ways to improve engagement with students.

According to sources, the Prime Minister advised ministers to strengthen their outreach on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to connect more effectively with young people.

PM Modi's Question To Ministers

According to sources, PM Modi posed a key question to ministers during the meeting, asking how many of them were active on Instagram.

He then advised ministers to expand their presence on social media platforms, saying that today's youth are highly active on Instagram and similar platforms.

Ministers Asked To Share Government Work Through Reels

According to sources, the Prime Minister suggested that ministers create and share reels highlighting the government's schemes and initiatives so that information reaches young people more effectively.

PM Modi also referred to a video he had made on Thursday (July 23, 2026), saying it was intended to increase outreach among the youth.

Advice Comes Amid NEET Protest Movement

The advice comes against the backdrop of protests triggered by the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

According to the information available, students affected by the controversy have been using social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to post reels expressing their protests against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central government.

Social media, especially Instagram, has also amplified the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests at Jantar Mantar, with students sharing videos related to the demonstrations, the government's response and Delhi Police's actions. According to the information available, these posts have encouraged more students to participate in the protests.

Against this backdrop, sources said PM Modi advised ministers during the Cabinet meeting to remain active on social media, particularly Instagram, to engage with young audiences.