HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Arrives In Varanasi For 2-Day Visit, Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Trains From His Constituency

PM Modi arrived in Varanasi for a two-day visit, greeted by thousands, and will flag off four new Vande Bharat trains, including the Varanasi–Khajuraho route, boosting tourism and connectivity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday evening for a two-day visit, receiving a rousing welcome from residents and party workers along the route from the airport to the city.

The Prime Minister’s special aircraft landed around 5 PM at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur, where he was received by State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, district in-charge officials, local MLAs, and senior administrative officers. Upon reaching Bareka, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister with a grand reception.

PM Modi travelled by road to the BLW guest house, with thousands of people lining the streets from Babatpur to Bareka, chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The route was decked out in saffron and tricolour lights, while residents showered flower petals and performed cultural displays to greet him.

The Prime Minister’s visit has sparked festive enthusiasm across Kashi, as people of all ages joined the celebrations. PM Modi waved to the cheering crowds from his vehicle, acknowledging the warm welcome.

On Saturday, November 8, Prime Minister Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, marking a major boost to regional connectivity. The highlight will be the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, seen as a significant gift for the people of Kashi and Purvanchal. The flagging-off ceremony will be held at Banaras (formerly Manduadih) railway station in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

In addition, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate three more Vande Bharat routes, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru.

The Varanasi–Khajuraho train is expected to significantly cut travel time by about two hours and forty minutes compared to existing services. The new route will enhance spiritual and cultural tourism by connecting key destinations such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. The service is expected to provide a modern, faster, and more comfortable travel experience while boosting tourism and the local economy in the region.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
