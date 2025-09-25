PM Modi Announces AK-203 Rifle Production In UP In Collaboration With Russia

At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 (UPITS-2025), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering, highlighting major developments in India’s defence sector. He said, “With Russia’s help, AK-203 rifle production will begin shortly, and a defence corridor is being built in UP.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that a factory in Uttar Pradesh is being set up to manufacture AK-203 rifles in collaboration with Russia. This initiative aims to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, boost Made-In-India initiative, and create new employment opportunities in the region.