New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for "altering the destiny of Bharat" by transforming the country from a land of corruption, indecision and lack of vision to a confident 'Vishwaguru' rooted in ancient civilisation, which is respected by the world.

Wishing the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday, the RSS, through its mouthpiece Organiser, said that the "diamond jubilee journey" highlights how the Prime Minister rose from a humble background and became the entity that "redefined Bharat's global stature."

"This Diamond Jubilee is more than a personal milestone. It is a reflection of Bharat's transformation--from a nation once plagued by corruption, indecision, and lack of vision to a confident Vishwaguru, respected by the world and rooted in its ancient civilisation," the Organiser said on Wednesday.

The RSS highlighted how the spiritual Buddhist land of Vadnagar left an imprint, along with the influence of Swami Vivekananda, that instilled the idea that India was destined to be a "Jagat Guru."

"He [PM Modi] dreamt of a nation rooted in Dharma yet modern in its aspirations," the RSS noted, and mentioned that wherever he went abroad, diaspora events across geographies showcased Bharat's new pride. Similarly, his "hug-diplomacy and equal-footed engagement conveyed strength".

It underscored that international conferences and meetings, like the G20, BRICS, SCO, QUAD, etc, PM Modi positioned India as a "global power unafraid of tariffs, sanctions, or intimidation."

It went on to highlight how the Prime Minister went on a two-year spiritual journey at the tender age of 17: he travelled to the Himalayas, visited Ramakrishna Mission, several Buddhist centres and ashrams.

As he returned from his journey and joined the RSS, PM Modi was mentored by various leaders of the organisation, including Balasaheb Deoras, Rajju Bhaiya, Eknath Ranade, Anantrao Kale, and K.K. Shastri, and others who have been the Sarsanghchalak (Chief) and in other high positions.

From Deoras, he learnt crisis management during the 1979 Morbi dam disaster. From Shashtri, he imbibed the Karmayogi ideal of ceaseless work without expectation; he drew from Deendayal Upadhyaya's integral humanism too, according to RSS.

The article recapitulated the difficult life as an RSS worker, waking up at 4:30 am, having minimal possessions and endless travel, habits which still define the Prime Minister as he "sleeps barely four hours, works 18-20 hours daily, and adjusts time zones instantly on foreign tours."

Light was shed on when PM Modi's political career took a "decisive turn" in 2001 after he was sent as the BJP's relief coordinator for the Gujarat earthquake, and then became the Chief Minister of Gujarat shortly after that.

"His tenure in Gujarat transformed the state into a model of governance, infrastructure, and industry. The Vibrant Gujarat summits attracted global investment, while his disaster management skills set new benchmarks," according to the article.

By 2014, when he became Prime Minister, his leadership had captured the national imagination, the article mentioned, with him promising "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" and changing the bureaucratic culture of New Delhi.

"Where once ministers and officers enjoyed foreign holidays and short working hours, now weekends were spent in the Northeast, in villages, and with the people. PM Modi made it clear: governance is not a privilege but a 24x7 responsibility," the Sangh mentioned.

Women, too, became the PM's "silent supporters", while he considered birthdays to always be occasions of service, not celebration. But since his mother Heeraben's passing in 2022, his birthdays have carried an emotional void, it mentioned.

Talking about a "civilisation's reawakening" under PM Modi, the RSS mentioned how the realisation of a centuries-old dream of building the Ram Mandir was fulfilled. Moreover, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakaal Lok fused "spiritual sanctity with modern amenities".

PM Modi has also restored 642 artefacts since 2014, and built the new Parliament house, which symbolises Dharma with democracy.

"These were not just projects but symbols of pride, confidence, and unity. From the Gujarat earthquake to floods in Assam, from Covid to international evacuations in Ukraine and Sudan, PM Modi has always been the first to respond," the Sangh added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on September 17 1950, officially joined the RSS in 1971, but he was introduced to the Sangh at a much younger age. In 1985, he was assigned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, and quickly rose through the party's ranks, becoming its General Secretary in 1998. Three years later, in 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. 13 years after that, in 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the first time.

