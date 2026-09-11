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English NewsNewsIndia'Confident Of Positive, Meaningful Discussions For Global Welfare': PM Modi Ahead Of BRICS Summit

'Confident Of Positive, Meaningful Discussions For Global Welfare': PM Modi Ahead Of BRICS Summit

India is holding the BRICS chairship for the fourth time in 2026. The theme is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi expects positive BRICS discussions for global welfare.
  • Modi will meet Putin for bilateral talks before BRICS.
  • Leaders, including Xi Jinping, attend BRICS for economic coordination.
  • India holds fourth BRICS chairship, focusing on resilience and sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was confident that the BRICS Summit would see "positive and meaningful discussions" on a range of issues, with leaders from across the world gathering in India for the two-day meeting.

Sharing a Sanskrit verse, PM Modi said the summit would focus on discussions aimed at global welfare as leaders meet in the coming days.

"In the coming days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. There is full confidence that the summit will feature positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with aspirations for global welfare," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi To Meet Putin Ahead Of BRICS Summit

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Friday, ahead of the BRICS Summit beginning on Saturday.

The talks are expected to cover strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms and energy security, besides conflict-resolution pathways related to ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on Friday. The forum traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi To Meet Putin, Pezeshkian Today; Talks With Xi Jinping Tomorrow

Xi Jinping Among Leaders At Summit

PM Modi will participate in the BRICS Summit on Saturday, where several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, will be present.

The grouping has emerged as a key platform for coordination on economic policy among major emerging economies and serves as a forum for members to develop common positions on global governance.

Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges, while providing BRICS members a platform to share experiences and address common challenges.

India Holds Fourth BRICS Chairship

India is holding the BRICS chairship for the fourth time in 2026.

Its chairship is guided by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

The theme reflects India's focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness, while placing development, sustainability and innovation at the centre of the agenda.

India has also highlighted the aspirations of the Global South and sought to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum.

ALSO READ: No Cap With Megha Prasad: Xi Jinping In Delhi — Why India-China Ties Are Now About ‘Managed Rivalry’

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary focus of the BRICS Summit?

The BRICS Summit is expected to feature positive and meaningful discussions on various issues. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that these discussions will aspire to global welfare.

Who will PM Modi meet bilaterally at the summit?

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting will take place on Friday, ahead of the main BRICS Summit.

What topics will be discussed during the Modi-Putin meeting?

The discussions are expected to cover strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways related to geopolitical tensions.

What is India's current role within BRICS?

India is holding the BRICS chairship for the fourth time in 2026. Its chairship is guided by the theme,

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
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PM Modi BRICS BRICS Summit 2026
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