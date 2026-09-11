BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi To Meet Putin, Pezeshkian Today; Talks With Xi Jinping Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India hosts BRICS summit, prioritizing Global South development.

Global leaders attend; PM Modi holds key bilateral meetings.

Summit discusses world order; joint statement faces challenges.

Expanded BRICS now represents significant global economic power.

India is set to host the two-day BRICS summit in New Delhi from Saturday amid growing global trade tensions, with food, energy and supply chain security among the key priorities being pushed by New Delhi for the development of the Global South.

The summit will bring together leaders of major emerging economies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend.

With discussions also expected to focus on the changing global order, the summit comes against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East crisis and US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meetings With Key Leaders

PM Modi is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings around the BRICS summit.

He is set to meet Putin at 3.30 pm on Friday and Pezeshkian at 6.15 pm, while his meeting with Xi is scheduled for 6 pm on Saturday.

The discussions with the leaders are expected to take place alongside the broader BRICS deliberations on economic growth, global trade and issues affecting emerging economies.





Xi Jinping To Visit India After 7 Years

Xi Jinping's visit will be closely watched as it will be his first trip to India in seven years.

A large Chinese delegation of around 400 officials is expected to accompany Xi, according to a Reuters report. The delegation is more than twice the size of the team that travelled with him to India in 2019.

According to a PTI report, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at 6 pm on Saturday, September 13. The talks are expected to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and discuss further steps to normalise India-China ties, including efforts to boost trade and investment.

India has repeatedly stressed that maintaining peace in the border areas is essential for the continued development of bilateral relations.

Following understandings reached between Indian and Chinese special representatives in August 2025 and August 2026, along with discussions under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), the first senior military commander-level flag meeting on the LAC was held earlier this month.

The meeting took place on September 6 at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh and on September 7 at Damai on the Chinese side.

Joint Statement Faces Consensus Challenge

One of the key challenges before the summit is whether BRICS members will be able to agree on a joint statement.

The grouping operates on the basis of consensus, while differences persist between Iran and the UAE over the Middle East crisis.

The summit is taking place as the global economy faces the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Middle East crisis and Trump's tariff policies.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 with the inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025.

BRICS Expands Its Global Footprint

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

The grouping now brings together 11 major emerging economies, accounting for around 49.5 per cent of the world's population, about 40 per cent of global GDP and nearly 26 per cent of global trade.

India is using its BRICS platform to highlight issues concerning the Global South, particularly food, energy and supply chain security, while seeking to accelerate economic growth amid rising trade tensions.

Bharat Mandapam Ready For Summit

New Delhi has been preparing to host the two-day summit at Bharat Mandapam, which has been decorated for the arrival of the participating leaders.

PM Modi shared a nearly 30-second video on social media on Thursday showing preparations and the decorated summit venue.

"Fully ready for BRICS 2026," the Prime Minister wrote in the caption.