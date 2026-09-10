Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi's Delhi BRICS visit marks first since 2019 clash.

Post-Galwan clash, India adopts pragmatic, managed rivalry approach.

BRICS fosters engagement among nations despite profound differences.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12 and 13, marking his first visit to India since 2019.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a relationship fundamentally altered by the 2020 Galwan clash. While communication between New Delhi and Beijing has gradually resumed in recent years, the engagement does not signal a return to the India-China relationship that existed before the border confrontation.

Instead, India’s approach appears to be centred on maintaining engagement while protecting its strategic and economic interests.

Galwan Changed India-China Relations

In 2020, Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the disputed Himalayan frontier. Twenty Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed.

The clash severely damaged trust between the two countries. India subsequently tightened scrutiny of Chinese investment, banned Chinese apps and saw direct passenger flights between the two countries stop.

The border became the defining issue in India-China relations.

However, India did not allow the Galwan clash to become the entirety of its China policy. Communication between the two sides gradually resumed over the following years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi spoke briefly in Johannesburg in 2023.

In October 2024, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling along the disputed frontier. Days later, Modi and Xi held their first formal bilateral meeting in nearly five years in Kazan.

In August 2025, Modi travelled to China and met Xi again in Tianjin.

Xi’s upcoming visit to Delhi, therefore, represents the next stage of a cautious engagement rather than the beginning of a fresh thaw.

A ‘Managed Rivalry’ Between India And China

India and China do not need to become friends to avoid becoming permanent adversaries.

The two countries can compete and disagree while maintaining a political channel, including on issues where national security demands harder positions.

The economic relationship is one reason permanent hostility remains impractical. Annual trade between India and China is now around $155 billion, roughly Rs 14.8 lakh crore at current exchange rates.

However, the relationship remains sharply imbalanced, while Indian concerns over dependence, market access and sensitive technology remain.

India’s approach can be summed up as: talk to China, trade with China, but scrutinise China.

It was recently reported that India had stalled a proposed linkage between UPI and Alipay+ over concerns related to security, fraud and financial data.

The approach reflects an attempt to keep engagement open while maintaining safeguards.

India And China: Bound By Geography, Divided By Strategy

India and China are bound by geography but separated by strategic ambition.

The two countries share a long disputed border and compete for influence in Asia. They also have very different relationships with Pakistan and differing approaches towards the Indo-Pacific.

At the same time, India and China together are home to around 2.8 billion people.

Neither country can afford to ignore the other.

This makes the BRICS grouping particularly significant.

Why BRICS Matters For India-China Relations

BRICS now has 11 members and represents almost half the world's population, around 40% of global GDP and roughly 26% of global trade. India is chairing the grouping this year.

The grouping is also one of the few major forums where countries with profound differences continue to sit at the same table.

India, China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia are among the countries participating in the grouping.

BRICS is not an alliance, nor is it an ideological family. Its significance lies partly in its ability to bring countries with competing interests into the same forum.

India’s Balancing Act

The global environment has become increasingly divided, with war continuing in Europe, instability in West Asia, pressure on energy prices and an ongoing US-China contest over technology, trade and manufacturing.

India occupies an unusual position in this landscape.

It works with the United States, Japan and Australia through the Quad, retains a strategic relationship with Russia, leads BRICS and deepens ties with Europe and the Gulf.

At the same time, it can host Xi Jinping in Delhi without suggesting that India-China tensions have disappeared.

India's strategic advantage is its ability to maintain choices rather than define its foreign policy through another country's rivalry.

India’s BRICS Approach

Under India's chairship, New Delhi has pushed BRICS towards practical cooperation in areas including small-business finance, technology, resilient supply chains and start-ups, rather than reducing the grouping to an anti-Western slogan.

For India, replacing one dominant order with another offers little benefit. A world with several centres of power provides greater room for manoeuvre.

In such a multipolar world, India's ability to engage across strategic divides becomes increasingly important.

What Xi’s Delhi Visit Represents

The significance of Xi Jinping’s visit to New Delhi may lie less in the optics of a handshake and more in what the engagement represents.

India and China have learnt the limits of trust and the cost of escalation. At the same time, New Delhi appears confident enough to engage Beijing without confusing engagement with dependence.

The objective of India-China relations is no longer the pursuit of friendship at any cost. It is a more pragmatic framework: keeping the border stable, protecting national interests, trading where it makes sense, competing where necessary and maintaining dialogue.

That may not constitute a dramatic transformation in bilateral ties.

But it could provide a more workable relationship between two powers that remain competitors while sharing an unavoidable geographic and economic relationship.