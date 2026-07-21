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English NewsNewsIndiaPlainclothes Men With Batons At CJP Protest Spark Questions; Delhi Police Explain

Plainclothes Men With Batons At CJP Protest Spark Questions; Delhi Police Explain

Cases have been registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations under various provisions of the BNS, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

Several people carrying batons were seen who were not wearing the uniforms of the Delhi Police or the Rapid Action Force (RAF), raising questions about their identity at the students' protest and the "Chalo Parliament" march in Delhi on Monday. Delhi Police sources have now claimed that the demonstration was exceptionally large, prompting authorities to deploy personnel from the Special Staff as well. According to the sources, the Special Staff personnel were deployed in plain clothes.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have so far registered four FIRs in connection with the violence, vandalism and other incidents that took place during the "Chalo Parliament" march on July 20, and are in the process of registering two more cases, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the cases have been registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

FIRs Over Drone Use, Violence and Alleged Conspiracy

A police source said one FIR pertains to the violence and stone-pelting near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place. The other cases relate to unlawful assembly, flying drones without permission during the Parliament session, and an alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

The source added that two more FIRs are being prepared in connection with assault, taking the law into one's own hands, and other related offences.

According to police sources, the FIR registered at Parliament Street police station invokes Section 223(B) of the BNS (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant); Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties); Section 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant); Section 121(1) (unlawful assembly); Sections 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 192 (relating to unlawful assembly, rioting and violence); Sections 324(5), 109(1), 125 and 3(5) (relating to common intention); and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

The FIR also includes provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice CJP Protest CJP Violence
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