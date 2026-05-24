'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM

A fresh political war of words erupted on Sunday after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reportedly claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would no longer remain in office within the next one year.

The remark was reportedly made during a meeting of the Congress Minority Advisory Committee, where Rahul Gandhi is said to have linked changing global economic conditions and growing economic dissatisfaction in India to possible political shifts in the country.

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi said the current situation and rising public anger could significantly impact Indian politics in the coming months.

“Prime Minister Modi will not remain the Prime Minister of India after one year,” he reportedly said.

Piyush Goyal Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

Reacting sharply to the statement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties of being part of a larger conspiracy aimed at destabilising the country.

In a post on X on Sunday, Goyal said Rahul Gandhi’s statement was not an ordinary political remark but an indication of an alleged attempt to create unrest in the country.

“This statement points towards a larger conspiracy involving the Congress, opposition parties and toolkit gangs dreaming of destabilising India,” Goyal said.

‘Opposition Wants To Spread Violence’: Goyal

The Union Minister further alleged that the Congress realised it could not defeat the BJP or remove Prime Minister Modi from the hearts of the people through democratic means, and was now attempting to create instability and violence.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Goyal said the Congress leader could not tolerate India’s progress and repeatedly sought to defame the country, insult constitutional institutions and invite foreign interference in India’s internal matters.

“He hates India so much that he cannot see anything positive happening in the country,” Goyal alleged.

‘People Understand Opposition’s Agenda’

Goyal also claimed that the public understands the intentions of the opposition and what he described as “toolkit gangs” working against the nation.

“The people of the country are wise and have repeatedly given a befitting reply to such forces. The INDIA alliance’s conspiracy to set the country on fire will never succeed,” he said.