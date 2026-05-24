Rahul Gandhi reportedly claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not remain in office for more than one year.
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'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM
Rahul Gandhi’s reported remark that PM Modi may not remain in office after a year triggered a BJP attack, with Piyush Goyal accusing Congress and allies of plotting to destabilise India.
- Rahul Gandhi predicts PM Modi's ouster within one year.
- Gandhi links global economic shifts to India's political future.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rahul Gandhi reportedly claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure?
What reasons did Rahul Gandhi allegedly cite for the potential political shift?
He linked changing global economic conditions and growing economic dissatisfaction in India to possible political shifts and rising public anger.
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