India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaKejriwal Alleges Govt Plans Ethanol Mix In Diesel, Jet Fuel; BJP Rejects Claims

Kejriwal Alleges Govt Plans Ethanol Mix In Diesel, Jet Fuel; BJP Rejects Claims

Arvind Kejriwal alleged the Centre plans ethanol blending in diesel and ATF, while BJP rejected the claims as fake news, saying no decision beyond E20 has been taken, triggering a political row.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kejriwal alleged government plans ethanol blending in diesel, ATF.
  • Malviya refuted claims, stating no decision beyond E20.
  • Kejriwal warned against E50, questioned E20 scientific basis.
  • Malviya affirmed E20 followed extensive testing and consultation.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya engaged in a war of words on X on Thursday, with the AAP leader alleging that the Centre plans to introduce ethanol blending in diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Slamming Kejriwal, Malviya said spreading "fake news" and creating undue "panic" is his "old habit", and asserted that the Centre has clearly stated that there was no decision on ethanol mixing beyond E20.

E20 fuel, a blend of 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, is reshaping the country's retail fuel landscape.

Alleging that the government would soon blend ethanol in diesel as well, Kejriwal urged people to avoid purchasing new petrol and diesel vehicles for the time being.

In another post, he claimed, citing sources, that the Modi government was planning to blend ethanol in ATF. In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal alleged the government planned to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 50 per cent after introducing E20 fuel.

"It seems they are going to adulterate petrol with more than 50 per cent. They are just waiting for the atmosphere to calm down. First, they forced E20 petrol into your E0 and E10 vehicles and wrecked them. Today, if you buy a new E20 vehicle, the government will force E50 petrol into it after a few days and damage it," Kejriwal said.

Former Delhi chief minister, replying to Malviya, alleged that the government is waiting for the situation to calm down before implementing further ethanol blending in fuel.

"Just like E20 was implemented without any scientific study, without listening to anyone, by silencing everyone through threats, you'll implement E50 in the same way," Kejriwal said, alleging this was the government's "style of functioning" without respecting science, engineering and technology.

He challenged Malviya to publicly release any study conducted before implementing E20 petrol.

Malviya hit back in another post on X, saying Kejriwal's entire argument was based not on facts but "fear". "First, the government has clearly stated that no decision has been taken to increase ethanol blending beyond E20. Raising a debate on some imaginary E50 is nothing but politics of spreading fear," he replied to Kejriwal.

He refuted the AAP leader's charge, stating it is completely wrong to say that E20 was implemented "without any scientific study". In another post on X, Malviya claimed E20 is not a hasty decision and the country's ethanol blending programme has been progressing in a phased manner for over two decades.

He said before implementing E20, extensive testing and consultations with all relevant parties were conducted.

The AAP has criticised the government's policy of promoting E20 petrol, alleging that the ethanol-blended fuel was adversely affecting vehicle owners. The Delhi Police on August 4, stopped Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards the prime minister's residence with around 100 people to submit over 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 petrol, prompting them to stage a protest on Firoz Shah Road. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Arvind Kejriwal's primary allegation regarding the Centre's fuel policy?

Arvind Kejriwal alleges that the Centre plans to introduce ethanol blending in diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). He also claims the government intends to blend petrol with over 50% ethanol (E50) after E20.

Was E20 petrol implemented without scientific study, as alleged by Kejriwal?

Amit Malviya refutes Kejriwal's claim, stating it is completely wrong. He asserts that extensive testing and consultations with relevant parties were conducted before E20 implementation.

What is E20 fuel?

E20 fuel is a blend consisting of 80 percent petrol and 20 percent ethanol. This blend is reshaping the country's retail fuel landscape.

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL Ethanol Blending Fuel Policy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kejriwal Alleges Govt Plans Ethanol Mix In Diesel, Jet Fuel; BJP Rejects Claims
Kejriwal Alleges Govt Plans Ethanol Mix In Diesel, Jet Fuel; BJP Rejects Claims
India
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Launches 'Kya Bolti Public' Campaign, Says Party Won't Turn Political
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Launches 'Kya Bolti Public' Campaign, Says Party Won't Turn Political
India
'One Death Will Have Serious Consequences': Bombay HC's Strong Message To Striking Doctors
Bombay HC Warns Striking Doctors Of 'Serious Consequences' In Case Of Deaths
India
Tamil Nadu Launches Carbon Credit Scheme, Rs 600-Crore Soil Restoration Plan In Agriculture Budget
Tamil Nadu Launches Carbon Credit Scheme, Rs 600-Crore Soil Restoration Plan In Agriculture Budget
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother
Rajya Sabha News: Opposition Pushes for Amit Shah Statement Amid Heated House Debate
Jharkhand News: Sanjay Seth Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Ranchi Student Protest
Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget