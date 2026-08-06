Kejriwal Alleges Govt Plans Ethanol Mix In Diesel, Jet Fuel; BJP Rejects Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal alleged government plans ethanol blending in diesel, ATF.

Malviya refuted claims, stating no decision beyond E20.

Kejriwal warned against E50, questioned E20 scientific basis.

Malviya affirmed E20 followed extensive testing and consultation.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya engaged in a war of words on X on Thursday, with the AAP leader alleging that the Centre plans to introduce ethanol blending in diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Slamming Kejriwal, Malviya said spreading "fake news" and creating undue "panic" is his "old habit", and asserted that the Centre has clearly stated that there was no decision on ethanol mixing beyond E20.

E20 fuel, a blend of 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, is reshaping the country's retail fuel landscape.

Alleging that the government would soon blend ethanol in diesel as well, Kejriwal urged people to avoid purchasing new petrol and diesel vehicles for the time being.

In another post, he claimed, citing sources, that the Modi government was planning to blend ethanol in ATF. In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal alleged the government planned to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 50 per cent after introducing E20 fuel.

"It seems they are going to adulterate petrol with more than 50 per cent. They are just waiting for the atmosphere to calm down. First, they forced E20 petrol into your E0 and E10 vehicles and wrecked them. Today, if you buy a new E20 vehicle, the government will force E50 petrol into it after a few days and damage it," Kejriwal said.

Former Delhi chief minister, replying to Malviya, alleged that the government is waiting for the situation to calm down before implementing further ethanol blending in fuel.

"Just like E20 was implemented without any scientific study, without listening to anyone, by silencing everyone through threats, you'll implement E50 in the same way," Kejriwal said, alleging this was the government's "style of functioning" without respecting science, engineering and technology.

He challenged Malviya to publicly release any study conducted before implementing E20 petrol.

Malviya hit back in another post on X, saying Kejriwal's entire argument was based not on facts but "fear". "First, the government has clearly stated that no decision has been taken to increase ethanol blending beyond E20. Raising a debate on some imaginary E50 is nothing but politics of spreading fear," he replied to Kejriwal.

He refuted the AAP leader's charge, stating it is completely wrong to say that E20 was implemented "without any scientific study". In another post on X, Malviya claimed E20 is not a hasty decision and the country's ethanol blending programme has been progressing in a phased manner for over two decades.

He said before implementing E20, extensive testing and consultations with all relevant parties were conducted.

The AAP has criticised the government's policy of promoting E20 petrol, alleging that the ethanol-blended fuel was adversely affecting vehicle owners. The Delhi Police on August 4, stopped Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards the prime minister's residence with around 100 people to submit over 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 petrol, prompting them to stage a protest on Firoz Shah Road.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)