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HomeNewsIndiaPanel Examining Bills To Remove Arrested PMs, CMs Gets Extension Until 2026

Panel Examining Bills To Remove Arrested PMs, CMs Gets Extension Until 2026

These bills, introduced by Amit Shah, propose the removal of arrested prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers facing serious charges after 30 days.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 02:48 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A Joint Parliamentary Committee examining three bills for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers if they are under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges has been given more time to submit its report.

Lok Sabha on Friday granted the committee time till first day of the last week of Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026. Generally, the Monsoon Session commences in the third week of July.

The committee, chaired by BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi, is examining three bills -- The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bills were introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on August 20 last year. It was then referred to the committee. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
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