District Magistrates must ensure all safety standards are followed during excavation and that roads and pits are filled immediately after completion. Negligence will not be tolerated.
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'No Negligence Tolerated': UP Govt Mandates Field Inspections For Jal Jeevan Mission
Yogi Adityanath ordered strict safety compliance in Jal Jeevan Mission works, mandating road restoration and inspections. Over 2.5 crore rural homes have tap water; lapses will face action.
- District Magistrates must ensure Jal Jeevan Mission excavation safety standards.
- Officials will inspect roads and pits, ensuring immediate refilling.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Chief Minister's directive regarding excavation work for the Jal Jeevan Mission?
Who is responsible for conducting field inspections for Jal Jeevan Mission work?
District Magistrates and other senior officials will personally conduct field inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards and timely filling of excavated areas.
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