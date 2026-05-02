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HomeNewsIndia'No Negligence Tolerated': UP Govt Mandates Field Inspections For Jal Jeevan Mission

'No Negligence Tolerated': UP Govt Mandates Field Inspections For Jal Jeevan Mission

Yogi Adityanath ordered strict safety compliance in Jal Jeevan Mission works, mandating road restoration and inspections. Over 2.5 crore rural homes have tap water; lapses will face action.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 02 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • District Magistrates must ensure Jal Jeevan Mission excavation safety standards.
  • Officials will inspect roads and pits, ensuring immediate refilling.

Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates to strictly ensure full compliance with safety standards during excavation work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and to make certain that all dug-up roads and pits are promptly restored once the work is completed. District Magistrates and other senior officials have been instructed to personally carry out field inspections to monitor adherence. The Chief Minister made it clear that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

The Yogi government continues to work steadily to expand access to clean drinking water from urban centres to rural areas, with crores of people already benefiting under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In line with the Chief Minister’s directions, District Magistrates, senior officials associated with the mission, and other concerned departmental authorities across all districts must undertake on-site inspections to review the condition of excavated roads and pits, and ensure their immediate restoration. He reiterated that negligence at any level will invite strict action.

Agencies and contractors found responsible for delays, incomplete work, or lapses in duty will face penalties and may also be blacklisted. The Chief Minister further directed officials to prioritise the resolution of complaints related to water supply, leakages and excavation issues registered on the Jal Samadhan portal.

For grievances linked to water supply or repair work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, citizens can lodge complaints through the toll-free helpline 18001212164. Notably, more than 2.50 crore rural households in Uttar Pradesh have already been provided with tap water connections.

Nearly 100 per cent of the target has been achieved in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions. The state government is now working on a mission mode to ensure that clean drinking water reaches every household.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Chief Minister's directive regarding excavation work for the Jal Jeevan Mission?

District Magistrates must ensure all safety standards are followed during excavation and that roads and pits are filled immediately after completion. Negligence will not be tolerated.

Who is responsible for conducting field inspections for Jal Jeevan Mission work?

District Magistrates and other senior officials will personally conduct field inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards and timely filling of excavated areas.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
District Magistrate Jal Jeevan Mission Clean Water UP Government Yogi Government YOGI ADITYANATH
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