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HomeNewsIndia'Pakistan Won’t Be Allowed...': Omar Abdullah’s Strong Warning On Pahalgam Anniversary

'Pakistan Won’t Be Allowed...': Omar Abdullah’s Strong Warning On Pahalgam Anniversary

The Chief Minister asserted that efforts would continue to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jammu and Kashmir committed to preventing future tragedies.
  • Remembering victims, acknowledging tourism impact from attack.
  • Government determined to thwart any new attack attempts.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the anniversary of the Pahalgam attack said the government remains committed to preventing such tragedies, while recalling the victims and acknowledging the lingering impact on tourism.

“A year has passed. This day weighs heavily on all of us, for today we recall that tragic incident in Pahalgam. We remember all those martyrs who fell victim to bullets, innocent people who bore no fault of their own... On that day, we made a solemn resolve to which we remain steadfast that it must be our absolute endeavour for all of us currently in government to ensure that such tragedies never occur again...” he said.

‘We Will Not Allow Such Attacks’

The Chief Minister asserted that efforts would continue to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“I would say this much that if such incidents or attacks are attempted, even if Pakistan wants to, we will not allow it to happen. That will remain our effort. Our effort is to ensure that the situation remains stable,” he said.

Tourism Impact, Hope For Recovery

Abdullah noted that the attack has had some impact on tourism but expressed hope for improvement as the season progresses.

“It is true that compared to last year, the Pahalgam attack has had some impact on tourism. But as the season is progressing, we hope that a decent number of people will come to Jammu and Kashmir, whether for Mata’s darshan, for Amarnath ji’s pilgrimage, or for tourism,” he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main message from the Chief Minister on the anniversary of the Pahalgam attack?

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to preventing future tragedies and remembered the victims. He vowed to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

What is the government's stance on potential future attacks?

The government is determined to prevent any attempts at similar incidents, even if initiated by Pakistan. Their effort is focused on maintaining a stable situation.

How has the Pahalgam attack affected tourism?

The attack has had some impact on tourism compared to the previous year. However, there is hope for improvement as the season progresses.

What does the Chief Minister hope for regarding tourism?

He hopes that a decent number of people will visit Jammu and Kashmir for various reasons, including pilgrimage and tourism, as the season continues.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Pakistan Won’t Be Allowed Warning On Pahalgam Anniversary Pahalgam Anniversary
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