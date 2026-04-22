'Pakistan Won’t Be Allowed...': Omar Abdullah’s Strong Warning On Pahalgam Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jammu and Kashmir committed to preventing future tragedies.

Remembering victims, acknowledging tourism impact from attack.

Government determined to thwart any new attack attempts.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the anniversary of the Pahalgam attack said the government remains committed to preventing such tragedies, while recalling the victims and acknowledging the lingering impact on tourism.

#WATCH | Udhampur: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says, "A year has passed. This day weighs heavily on all of us, for today we recall that tragic incident in Pahalgam. We remember all those martyrs who fell victim to bullets, innocent people who bore no fault of… pic.twitter.com/WTrHDyY23v April 22, 2026

“A year has passed. This day weighs heavily on all of us, for today we recall that tragic incident in Pahalgam. We remember all those martyrs who fell victim to bullets, innocent people who bore no fault of their own... On that day, we made a solemn resolve to which we remain steadfast that it must be our absolute endeavour for all of us currently in government to ensure that such tragedies never occur again...” he said.

‘We Will Not Allow Such Attacks’

The Chief Minister asserted that efforts would continue to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“I would say this much that if such incidents or attacks are attempted, even if Pakistan wants to, we will not allow it to happen. That will remain our effort. Our effort is to ensure that the situation remains stable,” he said.

Tourism Impact, Hope For Recovery

Abdullah noted that the attack has had some impact on tourism but expressed hope for improvement as the season progresses.

“It is true that compared to last year, the Pahalgam attack has had some impact on tourism. But as the season is progressing, we hope that a decent number of people will come to Jammu and Kashmir, whether for Mata’s darshan, for Amarnath ji’s pilgrimage, or for tourism,” he said.