HomeNewsIndia'Chinese Weapons Performed Exceptionally Well During Operation Sindoor': Pakistan Claims

'Chinese Weapons Performed Exceptionally Well During Operation Sindoor': Pakistan Claims

General Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan downed seven Indian jets, a statement contradicted by Indian reports showing Pakistani losses-including F-16s and JF-17s-outnumbered India’s.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, recently claimed that Chinese-made weapons “performed exceptionally well” during Operation Sindoor against India. In an interview with Bloomberg, he specifically highlighted aircraft such as the JF-17 Thunder and J-10C, praising their effectiveness.

Chaudhry also claimed that Pakistan downed seven Indian jets, a statement contradicted by the Indian side showing Pakistani losses-including F-16s and JF-17s-outnumbered India's. 

However, Indian defence sources have offered a markedly different account. Multiple Pakistani aircraft, including F-16s and JF-17s, were neutralised during the operation, suggesting that these so-called “exceptional” planes had little impact on the battlefield. Indian officials also report that Pakistan’s claimed success-such as downing seven Indian jets-does not align with facts on the ground, where Pakistani losses reportedly outnumbered India’s.

While Pakistani officials frame the operation as a demonstration of Chinese equipment’s effectiveness, India emphasises the broader picture: strategy, discipline, and operational readiness proved decisive. Analysts suggest that Pakistan’s focus on self-congratulatory statements reflects a chronic pattern of overconfidence and reliance on imported arms.

Pakistan continues to highlight its Chinese-made jets, India’s account paints a different reality. The operation reinforces that modern warfare is determined not only by equipment but also by planning, execution, and preparedness. Pakistan’s narrative may appeal domestically, but on the ground, India’s professionalism and tactical advantage were unmistakable.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan India Pakistan War Operation Sindoor Chinese Weapons
