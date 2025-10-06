Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLeh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week

Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Centre, the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Central jail on a plea by Wangchuk's wife.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, arrested under the stringent NSA amid Ladakh violence, will have to stay in jail for now as the Supreme Court has adjourned the plea for his urgent release till October 14 (Tuesday). 

The apex court also issued notice to the Centre, the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Central jail on a plea by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria refrained from passing any interim orders, saying it would first consider the responses from the authorities. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk’s wife, Angmo, urged the court to provide her with the grounds of Wangchuk’s detention, which she has reportedly not received despite repeated requests. Sibal said the absence of this information prevented her from filing a representation against the order.

No Violation Of Wangchuk's Rights

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, countered that all legal procedures had been followed and there had been “no violation” of Wangchuk’s rights. He emphasised that under the NSA, the grounds of detention are served to the detainee and not automatically to family members, though the authorities would “examine the feasibility” of providing a copy to the wife.

The bench noted that Section 8 of the NSA mandates communication of detention grounds to the person detained and questioned why the high court had not been approached first before filing directly under Article 32. No directions were issued at this stage, but the court recorded Mehta’s assurance that Wangchuk’s medical needs would be met as per prison regulations.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 following protests in Leh that turned violent two days earlier, leaving four civilians dead. Authorities said his speeches, in which he referred to “self-immolation” as a form of protest, posed a threat to public order.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk SUpreme COurt Leh Violence Sonam Wangchuk Wife
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Likely to be held in Two Phases, Dates To Be Announced Today | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today; Key Focus On Women Voters And Development Issues
Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Dates to be announced by 4 PM Today | ABP Live
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Prepares For Poll Battle Amid Nitish Kumar’s Welfare Push
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today Amid Heated Campaigns And Key Voter Issues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget