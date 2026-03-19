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Qatar's state oil giant ​QatarEnergy on Wednesday said that Iranian missile strikes caused “extensive damage” at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is home to the world’s largest LNG liquefaction complex, triggering fires and halting key operations, Reuters reported.

Ras Laffran is the country’s main LNG processing hub located about 80 km north of Doha. The facility is a critical centre for global gas exports and hosts multiple international energy firms.

The company, following the strikes, said emergency teams were immediately deployed to contain fires triggered by the attack. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported and all personnel were accounted for.

A video shared by news agency PTI showed flames billowing from Ras Laffan, visible from a distance.

VIDEO | Missile hits Qatar Energy’s Ras Laffan LNG facility as Iran continues strikes on Gulf oil infrastructure.



(Source: AFP/PTI)



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(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RWhlnwirwv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile the UAE shut gas facilities after intercepting missiles early on Thursday.

UAE Shuts Gas Facilities After Interceptions

In the United Arab Emirates, officials temporarily shut gas infrastructure after intercepting incoming missiles early Thursday. Authorities said falling debris caused incidents at the Habshan gas complex and the Bab oil field, Reuters reported.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the affected facilities were shut as a precaution, adding that no injuries were reported at Habshan. The Habshan complex, operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, is among the largest gas processing sites globally.

Escalation After Iranian Warnings

The strikes came shortly after Iran issued evacuation warnings for energy installations across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. The warnings were part of Tehran’s response to earlier attacks on its own energy infrastructure, including facilities in South Pars and Asaluyeh.

In a sharp diplomatic move, Qatar’s foreign ministry ordered Iranian military and security attaches to leave the country within 24 hours, declaring them “persona non grata.” The ministry condemned the Ras Laffan strike as a "direct threat" to national security and accused Iran of acting irresponsibly.

Qatar “considers this aggression a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the state’s sovereignty, as well as a direct threat to its national security and the stability of the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a social media post.

Energy analysts warn that sustained disruption at Ras Laffan could trigger a significant global gas shortage. However, some experts suggest that higher gas prices may economically benefit major exporters, including the United States.

Australia's MST Marquee head of reasearch Saul Kavonic told Reuters that attacks on Ras Laffan "could cause a lasting global gas shortage, but ⁠this ​won't pressure the Trump administration because the U.S. benefits ​economically from high global gas prices".

Ras Laffan also houses refining operations that process condensate into products such as aviation fuel, making it a key node in global energy supply chains.