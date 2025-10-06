Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2 Schedule: Know Seats Set To Witness Polling On November 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released dates for the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting will be held in two phases, with the first phase on November 6 covering 121 seats and the second phase on November 11 covering 122 seats. The counting of votes and announcement of results are scheduled for November 14.

Check when your constituency is going to the polls in second phase and plan to cast your vote on election day.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 – Phase 2 Constituencies

Phase 2: November 11 | Seats 1-61 Sl. No. AC No. AC Name 1 1 Valmiki Nagar 2 2 Ramnagar (SC) 3 3 Narkatiaganj 4 4 Bagaha 5 5 Lauriya 6 6 Nautan 7 7 Chanpatia 8 8 Bettiah 9 9 Sikta 10 10 Raxaul 11 11 Sugauli 12 12 Narkatia 13 13 Harsidhi (SC) 14 14 Govindganj 15 15 Kesaria 16 16 Kalyanpur 17 17 Pipra 18 18 Madhuban 19 19 Motihari 20 20 Chiraia 21 21 Dhaka 22 22 Sheohar 23 23 Riga 24 24 Bathnaha (SC) 25 25 Parihar 26 26 Sursand 27 27 Bajpatti 28 28 Sitamarhi 29 29 Runnisaidpur 30 30 Belsand 31 31 Harlakhi 32 32 Benipatti 33 33 Khajauli 34 34 Babubarhi 35 35 Bisfi 36 36 Madhubani 37 37 Rajnagar (SC) 38 38 Jhanjharpur 39 39 Phulparas 40 40 Laukaha 41 41 Nirmali 42 42 Pipra 43 43 Supaul 44 44 Triveniganj (SC) 45 45 Chhatapur 46 46 Narpatganj 47 47 Raniganj (SC) 48 48 Forbesganj 49 49 Araria 50 50 Jokihat 51 51 Sikti 52 52 Bahadurganj 53 53 Thakurganj 54 54 Kishanganj 55 55 Kochadhaman 56 56 Amour 57 57 Baisi 58 58 Kasba 59 59 Banmankhi (SC) 60 60 Rupauli 61 61 Dhamdaha

Phase 2: November 11 | Seats 62-122 Sl. No. AC No. AC Name 62 62 Purnia 63 63 Katihar 64 64 Kadwa 65 65 Balrampur 66 66 Pranpur 67 67 Manihari (ST) 68 68 Barari 69 69 Korha (SC) 70 152 Bihpur 71 153 Gopalpur 72 154 Pirpainti (SC) 73 155 Kahalgaon 74 156 Bhagalpur 75 157 Sultanganj 76 158 Nathnagar 77 159 Amarpur 78 160 Dhoraiya (SC) 79 161 Banka 80 162 Katoria (ST) 81 163 Belhar 82 203 Ramgarh 83 204 Mohania (SC) 84 205 Bhabua 85 206 Chainpur 86 207 Chenari (SC) 87 208 Sasaram 88 209 Kargahar 89 210 Dinara 90 211 Nokha 91 212 Dehri 92 213 Karakat 93 214 Arwal 94 215 Kurtha 95 216 Jehanabad 96 217 Ghosi 97 218 Makhdumpur (SC) 98 219 Goh 99 220 Obra 100 221 Nabinagar 101 222 Kutumba (SC) 102 223 Aurangabad 103 224 Rafiganj 104 225 Gurua 105 226 Sherghati 106 227 Imamganj (SC) 107 228 Barachatti (SC) 108 229 Bodh Gaya (SC) 109 230 Gaya Town 110 231 Tikari 111 232 Belaganj 112 233 Atri 113 234 Wazirganj 114 235 Rajauli (SC) 115 236 Hisua 116 237 Nawada 117 238 Gobindpur 118 239 Warsaliganj 119 240 Sikandra (SC) 120 241 Jamui 121 242 Jhajha 122 243 Chakai

The table provided shows all the Bihar Assembly constituencies voting in the first phase of the elections. Find your constituency and check its scheduled polling date. Being prepared in advance-including knowing your polling location and the voting hours-can make your voting process easier and more efficient.