Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2 Schedule: Know Seats Set To Witness Polling On November 11

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that more than 7.4 crore voters are eligible to participate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released dates for the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting will be held in two phases, with the first phase on November 6 covering 121 seats and the second phase on November 11 covering 122 seats. The counting of votes and announcement of results are scheduled for November 14.

 Check when your constituency is going to the polls in second phase and plan to cast your vote on election day.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 – Phase 2 Constituencies

Phase 2: November 11 | Seats 1-61
Sl. No. AC No. AC Name
1 1 Valmiki Nagar
2 2 Ramnagar (SC)
3 3 Narkatiaganj
4 4 Bagaha
5 5 Lauriya
6 6 Nautan
7 7 Chanpatia
8 8 Bettiah
9 9 Sikta
10 10 Raxaul
11 11 Sugauli
12 12 Narkatia
13 13 Harsidhi (SC)
14 14 Govindganj
15 15 Kesaria
16 16 Kalyanpur
17 17 Pipra
18 18 Madhuban
19 19 Motihari
20 20 Chiraia
21 21 Dhaka
22 22 Sheohar
23 23 Riga
24 24 Bathnaha (SC)
25 25 Parihar
26 26 Sursand
27 27 Bajpatti
28 28 Sitamarhi
29 29 Runnisaidpur
30 30 Belsand
31 31 Harlakhi
32 32 Benipatti
33 33 Khajauli
34 34 Babubarhi
35 35 Bisfi
36 36 Madhubani
37 37 Rajnagar (SC)
38 38 Jhanjharpur
39 39 Phulparas
40 40 Laukaha
41 41 Nirmali
42 42 Pipra
43 43 Supaul
44 44 Triveniganj (SC)
45 45 Chhatapur
46 46 Narpatganj
47 47 Raniganj (SC)
48 48 Forbesganj
49 49 Araria
50 50 Jokihat
51 51 Sikti
52 52 Bahadurganj
53 53 Thakurganj
54 54 Kishanganj
55 55 Kochadhaman
56 56 Amour
57 57 Baisi
58 58 Kasba
59 59 Banmankhi (SC)
60 60 Rupauli
61 61 Dhamdaha

 

Phase 2: November 11 | Seats 62-122
Sl. No. AC No. AC Name
62 62 Purnia
63 63 Katihar
64 64 Kadwa
65 65 Balrampur
66 66 Pranpur
67 67 Manihari (ST)
68 68 Barari
69 69 Korha (SC)
70 152 Bihpur
71 153 Gopalpur
72 154 Pirpainti (SC)
73 155 Kahalgaon
74 156 Bhagalpur
75 157 Sultanganj
76 158 Nathnagar
77 159 Amarpur
78 160 Dhoraiya (SC)
79 161 Banka
80 162 Katoria (ST)
81 163 Belhar
82 203 Ramgarh
83 204 Mohania (SC)
84 205 Bhabua
85 206 Chainpur
86 207 Chenari (SC)
87 208 Sasaram
88 209 Kargahar
89 210 Dinara
90 211 Nokha
91 212 Dehri
92 213 Karakat
93 214 Arwal
94 215 Kurtha
95 216 Jehanabad
96 217 Ghosi
97 218 Makhdumpur (SC)
98 219 Goh
99 220 Obra
100 221 Nabinagar
101 222 Kutumba (SC)
102 223 Aurangabad
103 224 Rafiganj
104 225 Gurua
105 226 Sherghati
106 227 Imamganj (SC)
107 228 Barachatti (SC)
108 229 Bodh Gaya (SC)
109 230 Gaya Town
110 231 Tikari
111 232 Belaganj
112 233 Atri
113 234 Wazirganj
114 235 Rajauli (SC)
115 236 Hisua
116 237 Nawada
117 238 Gobindpur
118 239 Warsaliganj
119 240 Sikandra (SC)
120 241 Jamui
121 242 Jhajha
122 243 Chakai

The table provided shows all the Bihar Assembly constituencies voting in the first phase of the elections. Find your constituency and check its scheduled polling date. Being prepared in advance-including knowing your polling location and the voting hours-can make your voting process easier and more efficient.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Bihar Elections Election Comission Bihar Elections 2025 GYNEASH KUMAR
