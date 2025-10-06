Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2 Schedule: Know Seats Set To Witness Polling On November 11
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that more than 7.4 crore voters are eligible to participate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released dates for the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting will be held in two phases, with the first phase on November 6 covering 121 seats and the second phase on November 11 covering 122 seats. The counting of votes and announcement of results are scheduled for November 14.
Check when your constituency is going to the polls in second phase and plan to cast your vote on election day.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 – Phase 2 Constituencies
|Sl. No.
|AC No.
|AC Name
|1
|1
|Valmiki Nagar
|2
|2
|Ramnagar (SC)
|3
|3
|Narkatiaganj
|4
|4
|Bagaha
|5
|5
|Lauriya
|6
|6
|Nautan
|7
|7
|Chanpatia
|8
|8
|Bettiah
|9
|9
|Sikta
|10
|10
|Raxaul
|11
|11
|Sugauli
|12
|12
|Narkatia
|13
|13
|Harsidhi (SC)
|14
|14
|Govindganj
|15
|15
|Kesaria
|16
|16
|Kalyanpur
|17
|17
|Pipra
|18
|18
|Madhuban
|19
|19
|Motihari
|20
|20
|Chiraia
|21
|21
|Dhaka
|22
|22
|Sheohar
|23
|23
|Riga
|24
|24
|Bathnaha (SC)
|25
|25
|Parihar
|26
|26
|Sursand
|27
|27
|Bajpatti
|28
|28
|Sitamarhi
|29
|29
|Runnisaidpur
|30
|30
|Belsand
|31
|31
|Harlakhi
|32
|32
|Benipatti
|33
|33
|Khajauli
|34
|34
|Babubarhi
|35
|35
|Bisfi
|36
|36
|Madhubani
|37
|37
|Rajnagar (SC)
|38
|38
|Jhanjharpur
|39
|39
|Phulparas
|40
|40
|Laukaha
|41
|41
|Nirmali
|42
|42
|Pipra
|43
|43
|Supaul
|44
|44
|Triveniganj (SC)
|45
|45
|Chhatapur
|46
|46
|Narpatganj
|47
|47
|Raniganj (SC)
|48
|48
|Forbesganj
|49
|49
|Araria
|50
|50
|Jokihat
|51
|51
|Sikti
|52
|52
|Bahadurganj
|53
|53
|Thakurganj
|54
|54
|Kishanganj
|55
|55
|Kochadhaman
|56
|56
|Amour
|57
|57
|Baisi
|58
|58
|Kasba
|59
|59
|Banmankhi (SC)
|60
|60
|Rupauli
|61
|61
|Dhamdaha
|62
|62
|Purnia
|63
|63
|Katihar
|64
|64
|Kadwa
|65
|65
|Balrampur
|66
|66
|Pranpur
|67
|67
|Manihari (ST)
|68
|68
|Barari
|69
|69
|Korha (SC)
|70
|152
|Bihpur
|71
|153
|Gopalpur
|72
|154
|Pirpainti (SC)
|73
|155
|Kahalgaon
|74
|156
|Bhagalpur
|75
|157
|Sultanganj
|76
|158
|Nathnagar
|77
|159
|Amarpur
|78
|160
|Dhoraiya (SC)
|79
|161
|Banka
|80
|162
|Katoria (ST)
|81
|163
|Belhar
|82
|203
|Ramgarh
|83
|204
|Mohania (SC)
|84
|205
|Bhabua
|85
|206
|Chainpur
|86
|207
|Chenari (SC)
|87
|208
|Sasaram
|88
|209
|Kargahar
|89
|210
|Dinara
|90
|211
|Nokha
|91
|212
|Dehri
|92
|213
|Karakat
|93
|214
|Arwal
|94
|215
|Kurtha
|95
|216
|Jehanabad
|96
|217
|Ghosi
|97
|218
|Makhdumpur (SC)
|98
|219
|Goh
|99
|220
|Obra
|100
|221
|Nabinagar
|101
|222
|Kutumba (SC)
|102
|223
|Aurangabad
|103
|224
|Rafiganj
|104
|225
|Gurua
|105
|226
|Sherghati
|106
|227
|Imamganj (SC)
|107
|228
|Barachatti (SC)
|108
|229
|Bodh Gaya (SC)
|109
|230
|Gaya Town
|110
|231
|Tikari
|111
|232
|Belaganj
|112
|233
|Atri
|113
|234
|Wazirganj
|114
|235
|Rajauli (SC)
|115
|236
|Hisua
|116
|237
|Nawada
|117
|238
|Gobindpur
|118
|239
|Warsaliganj
|119
|240
|Sikandra (SC)
|120
|241
|Jamui
|121
|242
|Jhajha
|122
|243
|Chakai
The table provided shows all the Bihar Assembly constituencies voting in the first phase of the elections. Find your constituency and check its scheduled polling date. Being prepared in advance-including knowing your polling location and the voting hours-can make your voting process easier and more efficient.