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HomeNewsIndiaPak Terrorist Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid In J&K's Uri; Search Underway

Pak Terrorist Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid In J&K's Uri; Search Underway

In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed a Pakistani terrorist in Uri, Baramulla. They also recovered weapons and ammunition.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 11:04 AM (IST)

A Pakistani terrorist was killed during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Buchhar area of the Uri sector in Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the army, the operation was initiated on the intervening night of March 14–15 after specific intelligence inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police about a possible infiltration attempt. 

Troops conducting the operation spotted suspicious movement in dense vegetation in the general area of Buchhar. After adjusting their ambush position, security forces challenged the suspected militant, who responded by opening indiscriminate fire. During the exchange, the Pakistani terrorist was neutralised.

Security forces also recovered an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition from the encounter site. The army said follow-up operations were still ongoing in the area to ensure no additional threats remain.

"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by #JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pak terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered. Op continues," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

In a separate incident earlier this week, troops of the Indian Army White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on March 10. 

The movement of two suspected terrorists was detected near Jhangar in the Nowshera sector around 3 pm after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs. Troops launched a swift and calibrated response, eliminating one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist during the operation.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Indian Army URI
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