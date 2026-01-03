Karnataka Sets Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Third Highest In India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Sets Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Third Highest In India

Karnataka has secured the third position nationally in organ donations for 2025, setting a milestone for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 02:37 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever organ donation figures with 198 donations in 2025, setting a new milestone in the state's transplant history, officials said on Saturday.

This has surpassed the previous record registered in 2023, when the state reported 178 organ donations, they said.

According to health department, with this achievement, Karnataka has secured the third position nationally in organ donations for 2025, setting a milestone for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

Among the States, Tamil Nadu topped the chart with 267 organ donations, followed by Telangana with 205. Karnataka stood third with 198 donations, while Maharashtra and Gujarat reported 153 and 152 donations respectively, according to official data. PTI AMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Jan 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
