Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On 'Unprecedented' Voter List Update

Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update

Opposition MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding debate on voter list revisions ahead of Bihar elections.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:39 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Several Opposition Members of Parliament have jointly written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding a special discussion in the House on the ongoing voter list revision exercise in Bihar and other states.

In their letter, the MPs expressed "deep concern" over the timing and intent behind the exercise, especially with the Bihar Assembly elections just months away.

“We, the undersigned Members of Parliament representing various Opposition parties, wish to express our serious apprehension about the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, particularly its timing so close to the state elections. Such a move is unprecedented and raises troubling questions,” the letter stated.

The MPs further pointed out that the Election Commission of India has indicated similar revisions may soon be undertaken in other parts of the country.

“Given the widespread concerns regarding transparency, timing, and the broader intent behind this process, we believe the matter merits the urgent attention of the House,” the letter added.

Highlighting that the Opposition has consistently flagged the issue since the beginning of the ongoing session, the MPs noted that the concern was also raised during the All-Party Meeting held on July 20. While the government has reportedly expressed willingness to discuss all issues -- including the voter list revision -- no specific timeline has been set for such a debate, they said.

The MPs underlined that any revision of the electoral rolls directly affects the fundamental right to vote and, by extension, the integrity of free and fair elections in the country.

“A special discussion in the Lok Sabha will provide members an opportunity to seek clarity, raise legitimate concerns, and push for greater transparency and accountability in the process,” the letter said.

Urging immediate action, the MPs concluded: “We therefore request you to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision without any further delay.”

Those who have signed the letter include Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Lalji Verma, Supriya Sule, Abhay Kumar Sinha, and others.

Among those who have signed the letter are Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Lalji Verma, Supriya Sule, Abhay Kumar Sinha, and several others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Read more
