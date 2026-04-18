Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Opposition parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party of undermining women's interests.
Explorer
'Opposes Triple Talaq To Women’s Bill': PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress
“Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have had to bear the loss,” he said.
- Modi accused opposition parties of undermining women's rights.
- He criticized their conduct during the vote as disrespectful.
- Modi stated women are watching and will punish opposition.
Related Video
Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuse of undermining women's interests?
How did Prime Minister Modi describe the Opposition's actions during the vote?
He called their conduct an affront to women's dignity and a blow to their self-respect and dignity.
What analogy did Modi use to describe the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill?
He described it as 'bhrun hatya,' meaning foeticide, of the Centre's efforts to give more voice to every state in Parliament.
Which specific party did Modi target for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill?
Prime Minister Modi specifically targeted the Samajwadi Party, stating they opposed the bill and trampled upon the ideals of Lohia ji.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Opposes Triple Talaq To Women’s Bill': PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress
India
PM Modi Live: ‘Narishakti Taken for Granted’: PM Slams Opposition After Bill Fails
India
Cabinet Clears 2% DA Hike; Millions Of Employees, Pensioners To Benefit
India
Bansuri Swaraj Among BJP Leaders Detained During Protest Over Bill Defeat
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion