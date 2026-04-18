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HomeNewsIndia'Opposes Triple Talaq To Women’s Bill': PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress

'Opposes Triple Talaq To Women’s Bill': PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress

“Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have had to bear the loss,” he said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi accused opposition parties of undermining women's rights.
  • He criticized their conduct during the vote as disrespectful.
  • Modi stated women are watching and will punish opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a strong attack on Opposition parties after the Women’s Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of undermining the interests of women.

“Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have had to bear the loss,” he said.

‘A Blow To Women’s Dignity’

The Prime Minister criticised the conduct of Opposition parties during the vote, calling it an affront to women’s dignity.

“Parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and SP, which are dynastic in nature, were clapping happily. By snatching away women’s rights, they were thumping desks. What they did was not just thumping desks; it was a blow to the self-respect and dignity of women,” he said.

‘Women Are Watching Closely’

Modi said women across the country were closely observing political developments.

“They are forgetting that the women of the 21st century are watching every development in the country. They understand their intentions and know the truth well. Therefore, the sin committed by the Opposition by opposing the women’s reservation will certainly be punished,” he said.

He added that the Opposition had also disrespected the sentiments of the Constitution’s framers.

Attack On Samajwadi Party

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the Prime Minister said, “SP has opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, trampling upon the ideals of Lohia ji.”

‘Foeticide Of An Honest Attempt’

In a separate address, Modi described the defeat of the Bill as the “bhrun hatya” or foeticide of the Centre’s efforts.

“This was an attempt to give more voice to every state in the Parliament. Whether states are small or big, whether they have more population or less, this was an attempt to ensure equal distribution of power. But the Congress and its allies committed foeticide of this honest attempt in front of the whole country. They have committed foeticide,” he said.

‘Congress Opposes Every Reform’

The Prime Minister also criticised the Congress party’s stance on reforms.

“Congress opposed triple talaq. It opposed the removal of Article 370. Now it has also opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill. Congress starts opposing as soon as it hears the name of reform. Congress also opposes ‘One Nation, One Election’. It does not want the country to become strong,” he said.

He further named parties such as the Congress, TMC, SP and DMK as responsible, adding, “They are the culprits of the Constitution and the Nari Shakti. Congress hates the subject of women reservation.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuse of undermining women's interests?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Opposition parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party of undermining women's interests.

How did Prime Minister Modi describe the Opposition's actions during the vote?

He called their conduct an affront to women's dignity and a blow to their self-respect and dignity.

What analogy did Modi use to describe the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill?

He described it as 'bhrun hatya,' meaning foeticide, of the Centre's efforts to give more voice to every state in Parliament.

Which specific party did Modi target for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill?

Prime Minister Modi specifically targeted the Samajwadi Party, stating they opposed the bill and trampled upon the ideals of Lohia ji.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Congress Opposes Triple Talaq To Women’s Bill Anti-Reform Congress PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress
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