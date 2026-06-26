One Flight, One Handshake: What Happened Between Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray? Watch

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English NewsNewsIndiaOne Flight, Handshake: What Happened When Fadnavis And Uddhav Thackeray Shared A Plane? Watch

One Flight, Handshake: What Happened When Fadnavis And Uddhav Thackeray Shared A Plane? Watch

Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray shared a Mumbai-Nagpur flight and exchanged a handshake, triggering political buzz. Both sides said it was merely a chance meeting and a courteous greeting.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray shared a flight to Nagpur.
  • Rivals exchanged handshakes, sparking speculation on political significance.

In a scene that quickly set Maharashtra's political circles buzzing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray found themselves aboard the same flight from Mumbai to Nagpur on Friday.

The political rivals exchanged a handshake and greeted each other during the journey, with photographs of the encounter soon circulating online and fuelling speculation over whether the brief interaction carried any deeper political significance.

For now, however, both camps have dismissed the moment as nothing more than a coincidence and a display of basic political courtesy.

Fadnavis was travelling to his home turf of Nagpur for pre-scheduled government and party engagements. Thackeray, meanwhile, arrived in the city to begin a three-day tour of Vidarbha and Marathwada, during which he is expected to visit Lok Sabha constituencies once represented by MPs from his party who have since crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

A Handshake, A Flight Reading Between Lines

In Maharashtra politics, even an ordinary flight can become a talking point.

With the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) remaining bitter rivals after the dramatic political realignments of recent years, a simple handshake between Fadnavis and Thackeray was enough to spark fresh rounds of political speculation.

There is no indication of any political meeting or backchannel discussions. Instead, the episode serves as a reminder that in the state's charged political atmosphere, even routine gestures of civility are often viewed through a political lens.

Sometimes, a shared flight is just a shared flight. In Maharashtra, however, even that can make headlines.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who shared a flight from Mumbai to Nagpur?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were on the same flight. They exchanged a handshake and greeted each other.

How did political circles react to the encounter?

The interaction fuelled speculation online, with photographs quickly circulating. Many questioned if it carried deeper political significance.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai-Nagpur Flight Fadnavis Thackeray In Flight Together
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