On Cam: Man Spotted Begging Inside Bengaluru Metro Train, Raises Questions On Security Lapses

HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Man Spotted Begging Inside Bengaluru Metro Train, Raises Questions On Security Lapses

BMRCL stated the man entered with a valid ticket and begged mid-journey, undetected by patrols.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
A man was recently seen begging inside a Bengaluru Metro Green Line train, triggering public concern over safety and enforcement lapses in the city’s mass transit system. The incident, which occurred between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Srirampura stations, has reignited scrutiny over metro security protocols.

Man Begs In Bengaluru Metro 

A video captured by a commuter shows the man walking through the last coach of the train and soliciting money from passengers, reported News18. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the man had entered the train with a valid ticket from Majestic station around 11 a.m. and exited at Dasarahalli. Officials said he began begging mid-journey and that no such activity was detected during routine patrols by Home Guards.

The footage quickly went viral on social media, with several commuters expressing discomfort and criticizing the lack of effective monitoring. Many users questioned how individuals could engage in begging inside metro coaches—spaces usually considered safe and regulated.

This is not an isolated incident. In 2024, a differently-abled man was spotted begging on the Purple Line between Challaghatta and Kengeri, while a similar episode was reported in November 2023 on the Green Line, as per Deccan Herald. These recurring cases have raised concerns about lapses in enforcement and surveillance.

BMRCL reiterated that begging is strictly prohibited within metro premises and that security personnel regularly patrol coaches to prevent unauthorized activities such as vending, loud music, or seat misuse. However, commuters are now calling for more visible policing, improved surveillance systems, and stricter penalties to ensure passenger safety and preserve the sanctity of public transport spaces.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
