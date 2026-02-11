Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNotice To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Found Deficient, Secretariat To Seek Corrections

Notice To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Found Deficient, Secretariat To Seek Corrections

A motion to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla faced procedural issues, citing future events. Instead of rejection, Birla directed the Secretariat to allow corrections and expedite the process.

By : Ankit Gupta | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

The notice submitted by Opposition MPs seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has been found to contain procedural deficiencies, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Despite the shortcomings, the Speaker has directed officials to facilitate corrective steps rather than reject the proposal outright. 

The notice repeatedly cites events from February 2025, reportedly mentioning them four times, a reference that could have rendered it liable for rejection under parliamentary rules, according to sources. 

However, instead of dismissing the notice on technical grounds, Birla has instructed the Secretariat to have the deficiencies rectified and move forward in accordance with established procedure. He has also directed that the matter be processed expeditiously.

The revised notice, once resubmitted, will be examined promptly under the prescribed rules. 

Notice To Be Listed Later 

The notice is expected to be listed after the commencement of the second phase of the ongoing Budget Session. Parliamentary officials indicated that further action will depend on whether the corrected submission complies with procedural requirements.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Budget Session LOk Sabha Speaker OM BIRLA PARLIAMENT
