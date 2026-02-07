‘All India Breakdown’ Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?

Commuters in several Indian cities are likely to face major travel disruptions on Saturday as drivers associated with ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter go on a coordinated nationwide strike. The protest, dubbed the “All India Breakdown,” is expected to see thousands of drivers log off their apps for at least six hours, impacting cab services, auto-rickshaws, bike taxis and app-based logistics operations.

The strike comes amid growing anger among gig workers over fares, falling incomes and what unions describe as weak enforcement of existing regulations governing aggregator platforms.

Who Is Organising Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers' Strike

The call for the strike has been issued by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), with support from multiple labour groups across the country. The union said the decision was taken after repeated appeals to authorities failed to result in meaningful action against what it termed unfair pricing practices by ride-hailing companies.

According to the union, even after the introduction of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to independently determine fares without government-notified minimum rates. In a statement, the union said, as per NDTV: “Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum base fares. End misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides.”

The union argues that the absence of minimum fare protections has steadily eroded driver earnings, leaving workers vulnerable to income instability despite rising fuel and maintenance costs.

Strong Messaging As Drivers Log Off Apps

The announcement of the strike was made on social media, where unions used stark language to highlight the economic pressures faced by app-based drivers. In one post, the union said: “App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.”

It further added: “Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit. Govt silence equals platform impunity.”

Union leaders said the strike is intended not just as a protest against aggregator companies, but also as a signal to policymakers to initiate structured dialogue with worker representatives and ensure the proper implementation of existing rules.

Key Demands: Fares & Fair Competition

At the heart of the protest are two core demands. First, workers want the government to formally notify minimum base fares for all app-based transport services, including cabs, autos, bike taxis and aggregator-driven goods transport. The union has insisted that fare-setting should be done in consultation with recognised driver unions and aligned with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, as per a report on India Today.

Second, the union has called for a strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for passenger and goods transport on aggregator platforms. According to the workers, this practice creates unfair competition and undercuts licensed drivers who depend entirely on app-based work for their livelihood.

With no indication yet of talks between unions, companies and the government, commuters may need to brace for delays and limited availability of app-based transport services on Saturday.