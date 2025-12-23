On Cam: Odisha Wrestlers Forced To Travel Near Train Toilets On Way Home, Probe On

At least 18 school athletes from Odisha, travelling to compete in the 69th National School Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh, were allegedly subjected to degrading and unsafe travel conditions due to poor planning and lack of confirmed train tickets. A video that has since gone viral shows the young wrestlers sitting on the floor near a train toilet, squeezed into a narrow passageway with their bags, raising serious concerns about the treatment of students representing the state at a national-level event.

The footage has triggered widespread outrage, with parents and social media users questioning how such conditions were allowed for minors travelling under official supervision.

Athletes Travel Without Confirmed Tickets

According to Jyoti Prasad Parida, Assistant Director of Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department, only four out of the 18 players had confirmed tickets for the onward journey. The remaining athletes were forced to travel in general compartments, enduring overcrowding, cold weather, and unhygienic surroundings, reported NDTV.

The viral video shows the wrestlers seated on the floor near the toilets, an area that also serves as a narrow passage between coaches. The cramped space, foul smell, and lack of seating highlighted the hardships faced by the young athletes during the long journey.

The state had deputed 10 boys and 8 girls, accompanied by four teachers, to take part in the National School Games, held from December 8 to 12. The team departed from Bhubaneswar on December 5 for Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and returned on December 14.

The visuals of 18 young Odisha wrestlers being forced to sit near train toilets in biting cold are a national embarrassment. These athletes were travelling to Uttar Pradesh to represent our state in the national school wrestling championship.



Parents Allege Worse Conditions On Return Journey

Parents of the athletes alleged that while a few confirmed tickets were arranged for the onward journey, no such arrangements were made for the return trip, as per Times of India. As a result, all the players and teachers were reportedly forced to spend the entire journey back sitting near the toilets.

The group was travelling to Hinjili in Ganjam district when the ordeal occurred. Parents said the children were exposed to biting cold and discomfort for hours, despite being part of an officially sponsored contingent.

Officials from the Odisha Sports Authority described the incident as “mismanagement,” acknowledging that serious lapses had occurred in travel planning and coordination.

Department Seeks Explanation, Promises Corrective Steps

The School and Mass Education Department has taken note of the controversy following the circulation of the video. A senior official confirmed that a reply has been sought from the Director of Secondary Education to explain how the situation arose and why adequate arrangements were not made.

The department has also indicated that it plans to engage with railway authorities to prevent such incidents in the future. Officials said steps would be taken to ensure confirmed tickets and dignified travel conditions for students representing Odisha in national competitions going forward.