Who Is Adarsh Behera? Odisha Man Kidnapped By Rebel Forces In Sudan’s Escalating Civil War

HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Adarsh Behera? Odisha Man Kidnapped By Rebel Forces In Sudan’s Escalating Civil War

An Indian national from Odisha, Adarsh Behera, has been kidnapped by Sudan’s rebel Rapid Support Forces amid escalating civil unrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
A 36-year-old Indian national from Odisha has reportedly been kidnapped by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the civil war continues to devastate the North African nation. The man, identified as Adarsh Behera, was abducted from Al Fashir, a city located nearly 1,000 kilometres from the capital Khartoum, which has witnessed some of the fiercest clashes in recent months.

Sudan’s Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, confirmed that efforts are underway to secure Behera’s safe return. He assured that Sudanese authorities are in contact with the Indian government to coordinate rescue measures. “We pray that they keep him safe,” Eltom said, describing the ongoing situation in Sudan as “very unpredictable.”

Who Is Adarsh Behera?

According to reports, Adarsh Behera hails from Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha and had been working in Sudan for the past three years at Sukarati Plastic Factory. His family told Indian media that he moved there to support his wife and two young sons, aged eight and three.

In a video circulated online, Behera was seen sitting between two RSF members, one of whom asked him, “Do you know Shah Rukh Khan?” The video has since sparked concern among Indians back home, with Behera’s family urging both the Odisha and central governments to intervene quickly.

Sudan’s Worsening Civil War

The RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, recently took control of Al Fashir, the Sudanese military’s last stronghold in Darfur, after an 18-month-long siege. The fall of the city has intensified the humanitarian crisis, cutting off food and aid supplies to thousands of civilians.

Sudan has been in turmoil since April 2023, when a violent power struggle broke out between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Over 150,000 people have been killed, and nearly 12 million displaced, making it one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

Ambassador Eltom expressed hope that Behera’s case would be resolved soon. “We, as a government, are ready to play any role in ensuring his safe return to India, and we’ll cooperate fully with Indian authorities,” he said.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Sudan Conflict Adarsh Behera Indian Kidnapped Sudan
