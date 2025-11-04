3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport

Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping an MBA student after kidnapping her near Coimbatore airport in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.

The accused, identified as Thavasi, Karthik, and Kaliswaran, were caught after a brief encounter with police early Tuesday. All three sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the operation and were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the victim, a student of a private college in Coimbatore, was travelling with a male friend when the accused intercepted their car, abducted her, and took her to another location where she was raped. Seven special police teams were formed to track down the suspects, a senior officer said.

Political Outcry Ahead of 2026 Elections

The crime has triggered a major political storm in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties targeting the MK Stalin-led DMK government over women’s safety and law and order.

AIADMK leader and Opposition chief Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the government’s handling of the case, asking, “Is there a functional police force under Chief Minister MK Stalin?” He announced state-wide protests demanding accountability.

The BJP also staged demonstrations in Coimbatore and other cities, claiming a shortage of police personnel and an erosion of public trust in the administration. BJP state president K. Annamalai called the incident “utterly shocking,” alleging that the DMK regime had emboldened offenders and used police resources to silence critics instead of protecting citizens.

Actor-politician Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), also condemned the incident, urging Stalin to “wake up.” He compared it to the Anna University assault case, saying, “Another gang rape has taken place before the wounds of the previous one have healed.”

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson termed the Coimbatore case “a failure by the state police,” asking, “How many more Nirbhayas?”

DMK Refutes Allegations

The DMK government and senior police officials have refuted allegations of rising crimes against women in the state. They said offenders are being arrested swiftly and cases are being fast-tracked, citing the recent life sentence awarded in the Anna University case.

“Despite preventive measures, such unfortunate incidents occur. However, in every case, stringent and immediate action is taken,” DMK spokesperson Syed Hafeezullah said, adding that the issue must be viewed in the broader context of increasing crimes against women nationwide.