OBC Creamy Layer Row: Centre Seeks SC Clarification, Relief for UPSC CSE 2025-26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre seeks Supreme Court clarification on creamy layer.

Supreme Court ruled parental social status determines creamy layer.

Centre cites litigation, administrative hurdles, two-year implementation.

The issue of determining the creamy layer under the OBC reservation system has once again reached the Supreme Court, with the Centre seeking clarification on the court’s March 11, 2026 judgment.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has filed an application seeking clarification on the judgment and specifically requested that its implementation be exempted for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 and 2026.

What Did The Supreme Court Rule?

A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan had delivered the judgment in the case of Government of India vs Rohit Nathan.

The court held that a candidate cannot be classified as part of the OBC creamy layer solely on the basis of their parents’ salary or income. It said the parents’ position and social status must also be considered while determining creamy-layer status.

The court also held that the government’s 2004 order was flawed. The order had prescribed income-based criteria for determining whether children of employees in PSUs, banks and the private sector would fall under the creamy or non-creamy layer, while children of government employees were excluded from the income criterion.

For government employees, the category was determined based on their parents’ positions. The Supreme Court held that this distinction violated the right to equality under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

Why Is the Centre Concerned?

The Centre has argued that immediate implementation of the judgment could create several administrative difficulties.

The final result of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 was declared on March 6. Implementing the judgment now could affect cadre and service allocation, training and other administrative processes, the Centre said.

Centre Warns of ‘Flood of Litigation’

The government’s application also states that around 3.7 lakh OBC appointments have been made in the Central government, Railways, banks, paramilitary forces and universities since 2016.

The Centre has warned that applying the judgment retrospectively could lead to a large number of fresh disputes and legal cases.

Implementation Could Take Up to Two Years

The Centre told the Supreme Court that creating posts in state government services similar to those in Central government jobs would be a time-consuming process.

It said consultations with states and the large number of government institutions involved could take around two years. Bringing private-sector positions on par with government posts would also require considerable time, the Centre said.

Centre Raises Concern Over High-Income Families

The Centre has also argued that determining the creamy layer based on income was appropriate.

It said that implementing the Supreme Court’s direction to consider parents’ positions could potentially result in children of parents earning more than Rs 1 crore annually being classified as non-creamy layer.

According to the Centre, this could affect the rights of OBC candidates who are economically weaker and have fewer resources.

CJI Agrees to Consider Special Bench

The Centre has requested the Chief Justice to place its application before the same bench that delivered the March judgment.

Considering the request, the Chief Justice has agreed to constitute a special bench for an early hearing of the matter.