Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Home Minister declared Kashmir free of India-born terrorists.

Coordinated action dismantled terror networks and repatriated fugitives.

Minister urged unified strategy, UAPA strengthening, Centre-state cooperation.

NIA expanded, MAC restructured, enhancing national intelligence capabilities.

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) In a "major milestone" in the fight against terrorism, Kashmir is free from India-born terrorists after 35 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday and stressed the need to strengthen "proactive action" in the country's counter-terrorism policy.

Addressing the annual anti-terror conference here, he said that the entire terrorist network must be investigated and its capabilities dismantled in a coordinated manner.

"We will not achieve success unless we strike at the entire terrorist network in a coordinated and comprehensive manner," the minister said.

Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism for yielding decisive results on the ground.

"With the elimination of Lashkar (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorist Lateef Bhat, the entire Kashmir has become free from the presence of India-born terrorists," he said, adding that the "situation has come about after 35 years."

Bhat, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh and was wanted in connection with a November 11 attack on a CRPF post that left three paramilitary personnel injured, was neutralised by security forces on Wednesday in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

To eliminate the three menaces of terrorism, organised crime, and drugs, it is essential to bring the culprits and masterminds who have taken shelter abroad before Indian courts, Shah said.

He highlighted the government's crackdown on transnational networks, stating that 303 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries since 2019 through efforts by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Union Home Ministry, and intelligence agencies.

Shah said that though India has been a victim of terrorism and confronting this violence "for a long time", a lack of coordinated action between states' police was clearly visible.

"Over time, during the tenures of successive governments, gradual efforts were made to overcome these shortcomings. Today, we can say with satisfaction that in this vast country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya -- we are putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station," he said.

Shah termed the dismantling of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) a significant example of how effective coordinated operations by police forces across India can be.

"In a single night, police forces from 11 states, along with central agencies, jointly dealt a major blow to the PFI network. This operation is now a case study for the entire world," the home minister said.

He said that the Shahzad Bhatti Network (run by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti) has been designated a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and over 40 of its modules have been dismantled nationwide, with more than 100 cases registered and over 271 arrests made.

The hallmark of a successful agency is to apprehend terrorists and put them behind bars even before they can execute a terrorist incident, he said.

The model must be analysed, accepted, and implemented across areas, he said.

Inaugurating the two-day conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shah called for an 'ecosystem approach' backed by stronger Centre-state cooperation.

He said that by investigating the entire network, many incidents could be prevented before they occur.

Shah said that the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been strengthened on the legal front, and the flow of information needs to be made smoother and more robust at the institutional level.

The minister urged states to strengthen the cyber expert units of their Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS), establish a mechanism to channel station-level intelligence up to the director general of police-level and prioritise a quadrilateral regional security grid in border states, where "illegal religious structures" have been completely removed.

He said that the NIA has expanded its footprint with 16 new branch offices, two zonal offices and 70 special courts, alongside authority to investigate crimes affecting Indian interests abroad.

The Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) was also restructured in 2023 using cutting-edge technology to bring cybersecurity, narcotics, organised crime, and radicalisation hotspots under its purview, as well as with the creation of a National Memory Bank, he said.

During the event, Shah released an NIA publication, 'Fail-Safe Investigation', e-launched the agency's 'Pushti' portal, laid the foundation stone for an NIA office complex in Chandigarh, and inaugurated an NIA residential complex in Maidangarhi here.

He also presented decorations to seven NIA officers and personnel.

Urging all participants at the conference to make it "result-oriented", he said that in the fight against terrorism, "our goal must be shared, united, and there must be clear accountability."

Shah added, "Unless the goal is shared, accountability in achieving that goal will be unclear, and success will be impossible."

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dixit and NIA Director General Rakesh Agarwal attended the event.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)