NSA Ajit Doval Opens Up On Avoiding Phone, Internet: Here’s Why

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, known for his high-profile role in shaping India’s security policies, revealed that he does not use a mobile phone or the internet. Doval made the disclosure while addressing young participants at the Develop India Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam. During the question-and-answer session, he was asked about his phone and lack of internet access. He responded, “I don't even use a phone. I only talk to family and people from other countries when it's absolutely necessary.”

NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Technology

Doval explained, “This is how I manage my work. There are many other ways of communication. Some additional methods have to be adopted. People have less knowledge about this.” Ajit Doval, the fifth National Security Advisor of India, is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Kerala cadre and belongs to the 1968 batch. Born in Uttarakhand in 1945, he is also the youngest recipient of the Kirti Chakra for his exceptional service in counter-terrorism and internal security operations.

Throughout his career, Doval has handled counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram, Punjab, and the Northeast, played a key role during the Doklam standoff, and was involved in the IC-814 hijacking crisis in Kandahar (1999). Between 1971 and 1999, he managed several hijacking cases and even served as an undercover agent in Pakistan for years. Last year, the government’s fact-checking agency debunked a fake Facebook account attributed to Doval, which had issued warnings of a cyber attack from Pakistan. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that Ajit Doval does not have an official Facebook account, and any posts circulating with his name and photo are completely fabricated.