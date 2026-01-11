Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDigital Arrest: Elderly Doctor Couple Duped Of ₹14 Crore In South Delhi Cyber Fraud

Digital Arrest: Elderly Doctor Couple Duped Of ₹14 Crore In South Delhi Cyber Fraud

Elderly doctor couple in Delhi’s Greater Kailash lost ₹14 crore after fraudsters trapped them in fake arrest scam case.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In one of the largest cyber-fraud cases reported in the national capital, an elderly doctor couple residing in Greater Kailash was allegedly swindled of nearly ₹14.85 crore. The victims were kept under a "digital arrest" for over two weeks by scammers posing as law enforcement and regulatory officials. The ordeal began on December 24, when Dr. Indira Taneja received a call from an individual claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller alleged her phone number would be disconnected due to involvement in "obscene calls."

The intimidation escalated quickly as the scammers:

  • Impersonated Police: They transitioned the call to a video platform where a man in a police uniform appeared against a backdrop labeled "Colaba Police."

  • Alleged Money Laundering: The fraudsters claimed a bank account in the victims' name was linked to a major money laundering case and national security threats.

  • Exploited Isolation: Knowing the couple’s children live abroad and the husband was recovering from surgery, the scammers threatened immediate arrest in Mumbai unless they complied with a "digital verification" process.

Two Weeks of Constant Surveillance

Between December 24 and January 9, the couple was forced to remain on continuous video and phone calls. Under the guise of "verification" and "bail security," the criminals pressured the doctors into transferring life savings into multiple bank accounts. The fraud only came to light on January 9 when the calls abruptly ceased. Realizing they had been manipulated, the couple approached the Delhi Police.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money was defrauded from the doctor couple?

The doctor couple was swindled of nearly ₹14.85 crore. This is considered one of the largest cyber-fraud cases in the national capital.

How did the scammers initiate the fraud?

The fraud began with a call from someone impersonating a TRAI official, claiming the doctor's phone number would be disconnected due to involvement in 'obscene calls'.

What methods did the scammers use to pressure the victims?

They impersonated police, falsely accused the couple of money laundering and national security threats, and exploited their isolation and the husband's recovery from surgery.

How long did the 'digital arrest' and scam last?

The couple was under continuous video and phone surveillance for over two weeks, from December 24 to January 9.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
South Delhi Doctor Cyber Fraud
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert
Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert
Cities
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
News
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
India
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget