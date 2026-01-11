Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift

'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift

Donald Trump warned Cuba to make a deal with the United States before it’s “too late,” declaring that Venezuelan oil and financial support to Cuba will stop entirely.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning to Cuba, urging the island nation to strike a deal with the United States “before it is too late” and threatening to cut off all oil and financial support from Venezuela that Cuba has relied on for years. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in all capitals that “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!” unless Cuba agrees to the terms the US seeks. He referenced Cuba’s long-standing dependence on large amounts of Venezuelan oil and funds, saying that Havana provided “security services” to the last two Venezuelan governments in exchange.

Venezuela Realignment Deepens Cuba’s Crisis

Trump also claimed that recent US military actions had changed the strategic landscape in Venezuela, asserting that “Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World … to protect them.” The US leader’s remarks come amid heightened tensions following US operations in Venezuela, where a military action led to the removal of President Nicolás Maduro’s government, and Cuba lost a key ally and economic lifeline. Cuban officials have expressed deep concern over their country’s future as energy and financial support from Venezuela disappears, raising fears of worsening shortages and economic hardship.

Trump’s ultimatum signals a serious escalation in US pressure on Cuba and represents a sharp shift from previous US engagement policies, focusing on economic leverage tied to regional geopolitical developments.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Donald Trump's warning to Cuba?

Donald Trump has warned Cuba to strike a deal with the United States or face the complete cutoff of oil and financial support from Venezuela.

Why does Cuba rely on Venezuela?

Cuba has historically depended on large amounts of oil and funds from Venezuela, reportedly in exchange for security services provided to Venezuelan governments.

How have recent U.S. actions impacted Venezuela and Cuba?

U.S. military actions have removed Venezuela's president, weakening Cuba's key ally and economic lifeline, leading to Cuban concerns about future shortages.

What is the U.S. strategy behind this pressure on Cuba?

The U.S. is using economic leverage tied to regional geopolitical developments to pressure Cuba, signaling a shift in engagement policies.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cuba Venezuela United STates TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert
Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert
Cities
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
News
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
India
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget