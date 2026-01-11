'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





United States President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning to Cuba, urging the island nation to strike a deal with the United States “before it is too late” and threatening to cut off all oil and financial support from Venezuela that Cuba has relied on for years. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in all capitals that “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!” unless Cuba agrees to the terms the US seeks. He referenced Cuba’s long-standing dependence on large amounts of Venezuelan oil and funds, saying that Havana provided “security services” to the last two Venezuelan governments in exchange.

Venezuela Realignment Deepens Cuba’s Crisis

Trump also claimed that recent US military actions had changed the strategic landscape in Venezuela, asserting that “Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World … to protect them.” The US leader’s remarks come amid heightened tensions following US operations in Venezuela, where a military action led to the removal of President Nicolás Maduro’s government, and Cuba lost a key ally and economic lifeline. Cuban officials have expressed deep concern over their country’s future as energy and financial support from Venezuela disappears, raising fears of worsening shortages and economic hardship.

Trump’s ultimatum signals a serious escalation in US pressure on Cuba and represents a sharp shift from previous US engagement policies, focusing on economic leverage tied to regional geopolitical developments.