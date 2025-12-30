Speeding BMW Mows Down Cyclist In Noida, Drunk Driving Suspected

A high-speed BMW car allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol caused a fatal accident in Noida, once again raising concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the NCR. The incident took place under the elevated road near Sector 31, where a cyclist was struck with such force that he died on the spot.

Police officials said the impact of the collision was severe, leaving little chance for the victim to survive.

Fatal Crash Under Elevated Road

According to the police, the BMW was moving at an extremely high speed when it hit the cyclist from behind. The force of the crash broke the bicycle into two pieces and caused the car to veer off onto the footpath. The victim, identified as a 50-year-old man employed in Sector 10, sustained fatal injuries.

Local residents alerted the police immediately after the accident. Officers reached the spot and cordoned off the area to manage traffic and begin preliminary investigations. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Driver Detained, Alcohol Angle Probed

The driver of the BMW has been taken into custody by the police. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, though confirmation is awaited pending medical and forensic reports.

Police officials said they are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and collecting eyewitness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events. The vehicle involved in the accident has also been seized for inspection as part of the investigation.

The Sector 20 police station has registered a case in connection with the incident. Officials stated that the primary reasons behind the accident appear to be overspeeding and negligent driving.

