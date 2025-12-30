Social Media Debate Ignites After Meme Storm Targets Kerala DYFI Leader AA Rahim’s English

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSocial Media Debate Ignites After Meme Storm Targets Kerala DYFI Leader AA Rahim’s English

Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim faced online mockery for his English during a visit to a demolition site in Bengaluru.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)

A flood of memes aimed at Rajya Sabha MP and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president A.A. Rahim has triggered an intense debate on social media, raising questions about language, leadership, and political priorities. The controversy erupted after videos of Rahim responding in English to journalists during his visit to Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru went viral. The visit followed the demolition of several allegedly illegal structures in the area, an issue that had already drawn public attention.

As clips circulated online, critics began mocking Rahim’s pauses and perceived lack of fluency, questioning whether his English proficiency matched expectations for a parliamentarian with postgraduate qualifications and a law degree. 

Viral Videos and Social Media Backlash

The online backlash focused largely on Rahim’s English responses rather than the purpose of his visit. Detractors argued that a national leader, especially a Rajya Sabha MP, should demonstrate confidence and fluency in English when addressing the media. Some questioned his emphasis on national-level politics while struggling with a language often associated with governance and diplomacy.

However, many users pushed back against this narrative, pointing out that the obsession with English reflected deeper social biases. Supporters argued that Rahim’s presence in Kogilu Layout was meant to express solidarity with families affected by demolitions, and that reducing the discussion to language skills ignored the human cost of the issue at hand.

Rahim Addresses Criticism Head-On

Responding to the trolling, Rahim acknowledged that he needed to improve his English but made it clear that compassion and political intent mattered more than grammatical perfection. In a detailed Facebook post, he explained that his visit to Karnataka was driven by a desire to witness what he described as state-led oppression and to stand with those who had lost their homes.

Rahim said he had interacted with nearly a thousand displaced residents and expressed satisfaction that their situation had finally drawn wider media attention. According to him, the central questions should be about rehabilitation, accountability, and justice, rather than his choice of words or pauses while speaking.

This is not the first time Rahim has come under scrutiny for his English. He has previously been trolled for speeches made in Parliament, yet he has consistently maintained that language limitations will not silence him in national or international forums.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
English Kerala
Opinion
