Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi supports Noida workers, calls their protest a

He highlights workers' struggles with low wages and high living costs.

Gandhi criticizes government policies and calls for increased wages.

Over 300 people arrested following Noida workers' violent protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has voiced strong support for workers in Noida following recent unrest, describing their protest as the “final cry” of a struggling workforce burdened by rising living costs and stagnant wages. Describing the protesting workers as the "backbone of the country," he said that he "stands with each one of them".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi highlighted the financial distress faced by labourers, pointing to the widening gap between income and expenses.

“What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country's workers—one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading,” he wrote.

He underscored that a worker earning Rs 12,000 a month spends nearly half on rent, which ranges between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000. He further noted that minimal annual salary increments are outpaced by consistent rent hikes, worsening economic strain.

कल नोएडा की सड़कों पर जो हुआ, वो इस देश के श्रमिकों की आख़िरी चीख़ थी - जिसकी हर आवाज़ को अनसुना किया गया, जो मांगते-मांगते थक गया।



नोएडा में काम करने वाले एक मज़दूर की ₹12,000 महीने की तनख्वाह,₹4,000-7,000 किराया। जब तक ₹300 की सालाना बढ़ोतरी मिलती है, मकान मालिक ₹500… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Flags Rising Inflation And Daily Struggles

Gandhi drew attention to inflationary pressures impacting basic needs. Quoting a female worker, he wrote, “Gas prices keep rising, but our salaries don't.”

He added that some households are forced to spend as much as Rs 5,000 on a cooking gas cylinder during the ongoing price surge, intensifying financial hardship.

Linking the issue to global trends, the Congress leader said rising fuel prices and inflation are partly driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disrupted supply chains. However, he argued that the burden has disproportionately fallen on daily-wage earners rather than large industrial players.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Policies

The Lok Sabha LoP also criticised the Centre’s labour reforms, alleging that the implementation of four new labour codes from November 2025 has adversely affected workers.

He claimed that extended working hours, up to 12 hours a day, have added to the pressure on labourers who are already struggling to meet essential expenses like education and household needs.

Gandhi questioned the fairness of such policies, stating that workers who “stand for 12–12 hours every day” still have to take loans to support their families.

Highlighting the core demand of the protesting workers, Gandhi said labourers in Noida are seeking a monthly wage of Rs 20,000.

“This isn't greed—it's his right, the sole foundation of his life,” he asserted, framing the demand as a basic necessity rather than an excessive expectation.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday stated that authorities have arrested over 300 people and registered seven FIRs in connection with the workers’ protest in Noida that escalated into violence, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said police have been conducting continuous route marches since early morning to ensure law and order.

“Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 AM. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes,” she said.