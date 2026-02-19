No More Mid-Air Meltdowns As DGCA Warns Of Strict Action In New Rules

India’s aviation regulator is preparing to tighten action against unruly air passengers, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) releasing a draft of new rules aimed at curbing misconduct on flights and at airports.

Under the proposed norms, creating a disturbance onboard, misbehaving with crew members, or causing disruption under the influence of alcohol or drugs could invite strict penalties.

The DGCA has sought feedback from airlines and other stakeholders on the draft guidelines. The rules will be finalised and implemented only after suggestions are reviewed.

“Zero Tolerance” For Disruptive Behaviour

According to the regulator, aircraft and airports are not venues for protests or unruly conduct. Any behaviour that compromises passenger safety or disrupts flight operations will not be tolerated. The draft framework clearly states a “zero tolerance” approach towards indiscipline.

Actions That Could Invite Penalties

The draft identifies several acts that would be treated as serious offences if committed on a flight or within airport premises, including:

Creating a disturbance under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants

Smoking onboard

Refusing to follow instructions from the pilot or cabin crew

Using abusive language or engaging in physical assault

Tampering with emergency exits

Raising slogans or staging protests inside an aircraft

Passengers found engaging in such behaviour may be deboarded, and in serious cases, police action could follow.

Four Levels of Misconduct

The DGCA has proposed categorising unruly behaviour into four levels, ranging from minor misconduct to physical assault, life-threatening violence, or attempts to enter the cockpit. The severity of punishment would depend on the category under which the passenger’s actions fall.

No-Fly List And Travel Ban

For serious violations, the draft proposes banning passengers from flying for periods ranging from at least 30 days to several years. Offenders could be placed on a “no-fly list,” preventing them from bypassing restrictions by booking tickets with other airlines.

The no-fly list would not be made public but would be shared among airlines and relevant authorities.

The DGCA has clarified that these measures are currently in the draft stage. The final rules will be notified only after consultations with all concerned parties are completed.