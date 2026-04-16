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HomeNewsIndiaNo compromise on workers' rights, strict action for violations: Adityanath

No compromise on workers' rights, strict action for violations: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said there will be no compromise on the rights, dignity and social security of workers, and warned of strict legal action against any violation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said there will be no compromise on the rights, dignity and social security of workers, and warned of strict legal action against any violations.

Chairing a review of the state's industrial situation via video conferencing, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that every worker receives dignified working conditions, timely payment of full wages and all statutory benefits, an official statement issued here said.

Taking serious note of a workers' uproar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Adityanath instructed authorities to identify and take stringent action against non-worker elements found instigating unrest or disrupting "industrial harmony." He also directed that such elements be exposed and, if necessary, their photographs displayed in public places.

The chief minister emphasised a "zero tolerance" policy against organisations or individuals inciting workers, spreading rumours or engaging in misinformation campaigns.

He ordered continuous monitoring of social media platforms and swift legal action against those found spreading false information or propaganda. The chief minister's remarks come against the backdrop of widespread workers' demonstrations in Noida on Monday.

Several vehicles, including police SUVs, were torched, public property vandalised and stone pelting reported from across factory hubs in the district.

In light of the row, Adityanath directed an in-depth probe into all such agencies across the state under the supervision of the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and the Labour Department.

He said the investigation should verify the actual number of workers, payments received from industrial units, wages disbursed to workers, and compliance with provisions such as ESI, insurance and other benefits.

The chief minister instructed that all industrial units — both government and private — must establish effective grievance redressal cells to ensure transparent and time-bound resolution of workers' complaints. He also called for improved workplace facilities, including quality mess arrangements.

Adityanath directed industry development authorities to prepare a plan for constructing dormitories and affordable housing schemes for workers in industrial areas. He said development authorities must go beyond revenue generation and fulfil their social responsibilities.

The chief minister also stressed coordination with banks to ensure insurance coverage for workers, particularly in cases of accidents or untimely death, wherever wages are being transferred directly to bank accounts.

He called for priority attention to workers' children's education, healthcare services and medical insurance.

Adityanath directed authorities to maintain regular dialogue with entrepreneurs and industrial unit managements, while ensuring that only genuine workers are engaged in discussions.

He also asked police and administrative officials to remain vigilant to prevent disruptive elements from entering industrial premises under the guise of workers.

Officials at the meeting said workers are largely satisfied following the post-protest wage hike, and the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar has returned to near normalcy.

The chief minister directed that the revised wages, effective from April 1, must be paid to all workers without fail.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, district magistrates, senior police officials and other top government functionaries. PTI ABN VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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