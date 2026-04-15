Pak Delegation Lands In Iran Ahead of Second Round Of US-Iran Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Army Chief Munir visits Iran for US-Iran talks.

Delegation carries US message to facilitate dialogue with Tehran.

Ceasefire status uncertain amid ongoing backchannel engagement.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has arrived in Iran as part of a high-level delegation aimed at facilitating renewed engagement between Tehran and Washington. The visit, confirmed by Iranian sources, comes amid efforts to revive stalled US-Iran talks and ease tensions following recent escalations. The development positions Islamabad as a potential intermediary, with discussions expected to focus on restarting negotiations and exploring pathways to de-escalation between the two sides.

Diplomatic Push Gains Momentum

According to Iranian state media, the delegation led by Asim Munir is carrying a message from the United States and is expected to coordinate the next phase of dialogue. Reports suggest a second round of talks could take place in the coming days in Islamabad, indicating a possible shift towards Pakistan as a venue for negotiations.

The move reflects a broader diplomatic push involving Shehbaz Sharif, who has been actively trying to emerge as 'key mediator' between United States and Iran.

Ceasefire Uncertainty Persists

Despite these developments, questions remain over the status of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States. A senior US official, quoted in media reports, said Washington has not formally agreed to extend the ceasefire, although backchannel engagement continues.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that talks could resume in Pakistan within days, further adding to expectations of imminent diplomatic activity. However, the absence of a formal agreement underscores the fragile nature of the current situation.

High Stakes, Regional Role

The visit by Asim Munir highlights Pakistan’s growing diplomatic role as a conduit between competing powers. With tensions still simmering, the outcome of these engagements could prove crucial in determining whether the region moves towards renewed dialogue or further confrontation.

As preparations for the next round of talks gather pace, all eyes will be on Islamabad’s ability to bridge differences and bring both sides back to the negotiating table.