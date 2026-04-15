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HomeNewsWorld‘Interference In Strait Of Hormuz Could Break Ceasefire’: Iran Issues Fresh Warning

‘Interference In Strait Of Hormuz Could Break Ceasefire’: Iran Issues Fresh Warning

Iran signals openness to dialogue, not war, warns US pressure will fail as tanker movement and arrests heighten Strait of Hormuz tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's president states no war sought, resists external pressure.
  • Sanctioned tanker navigates Strait of Hormuz amid warnings.
  • Iran arrests 35 linked to foreign intelligence networks.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in a fresh statement said Tehran is not seeking war, but warned that any attempt by Washington to impose its will would fail. His remarks come amid reports of a sanctioned Iranian oil tanker navigating contested waters, and fresh warnings from Tehran that continued US actions could undermine an already fragile ceasefire. Speaking via state media, Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran remains open to dialogue but will resist external pressure. He criticised attacks on civilians and infrastructure, questioning their justification under international law and humanitarian principles.

Tehran appears keen to position itself as open to negotiations, even as it accuses Washington of escalating tensions through military and economic pressure.

Tanker Movement Raises Stakes

Amid the diplomatic rhetoric, developments at sea have added to the volatility. According to Iranian reports, a sanctioned supertanker has crossed the Strait of Hormuz en route to Imam Khomeini Port despite a US-imposed blockade. The vessel, capable of carrying up to two million barrels of crude, was reportedly allowed passage, although it remains unclear whether it was transporting oil.

Iran has warned that continued US interference in the Strait of Hormuz would signal a breakdown of the ceasefire, raising the risk of further escalation. The strategic waterway remains critical to global energy flows, amplifying the stakes of any confrontation.

Security Crackdown Intensifies

Separately, Iranian authorities said they have arrested 35 individuals across six provinces, including alleged intelligence operatives, arms smugglers and members of separatist groups. Officials described the detainees as being linked to foreign intelligence networks, signalling heightened internal security concerns.

The arrests underline Tehran’s effort to consolidate control domestically while navigating mounting external pressure. 

China Denies Arming Iran

Meanwhile, China has rejected allegations that it is supplying weapons to Iran, calling such claims “fabricated”, while simultaneously warning the United States against escalating tensions in the region.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said reports of military assistance lack any factual basis, pushing back against a growing narrative around its role in the conflict.

At the same time, China has issued a clear message to Washington, cautioning against interference and any moves that could intensify the situation, particularly amid the ongoing crisis around the Strait of Hormuz

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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