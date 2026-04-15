Stormy Parliament Session Expected: Centre, Opposition Set For Face-Off On Delimitation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition criticises delimitation, fearing political bias and regional imbalance.

The Centre is preparing to introduce three key Bills in Parliament on Thursday, setting the stage for a high-stakes political confrontation during the special session scheduled from April 16 to 18. At the heart of the legislative push is a proposal to expand the Lok Sabha and initiate a fresh delimitation exercise, both of which carry significant electoral and federal implications. The government is also expected to deploy procedural tools in the Lok Sabha to ensure swift passage, even as Opposition parties intensify resistance over concerns of political bias and regional imbalance.

Key Bills

Constitution (Amendment) Bill 131 : Proposes expansion of the Lok Sabha to a maximum of 850 seats and amends Articles 81 and 82, enabling delimitation based on post-2026 Census data.

: Proposes expansion of the Lok Sabha to a maximum of 850 seats and amends Articles 81 and 82, enabling delimitation based on post-2026 Census data. Delimitation Bill, 2026 : Seeks to establish a Delimitation Commission with broad powers to redraw constituency boundaries.

: Seeks to establish a Delimitation Commission with broad powers to redraw constituency boundaries. Union Territory Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026: To be introduced by the Home Minister, expected to address governance frameworks in Union Territories.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 131 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 will be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Opposition Pushback & Strategy

The government is also likely to move a proposal to suspend Rule 66 in the Lok Sabha to expedite proceedings and enable the simultaneous passage of the Delimitation Bill and the Women’s Reservation framework.

This approach has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the delimitation plan as “dangerous”, alleging it could enable gerrymandering ahead of the 2029 elections and calling for a transparent, consensus-based framework.

Southern leaders have also raised concerns, with MK Stalin warning that the exercise may reduce representation for southern states while benefiting northern regions.

Opposition parties within the INDIA bloc, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, have reiterated support for the Women’s Reservation Act but opposed linking it to delimitation, terming the move politically motivated.

The government, however, maintains that the process will involve consultations and is necessary to implement 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of the 2029 general elections.