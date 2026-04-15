RCB vs LSG: Rasikh Salam’s 4-Wicket Masterclass Crushes Lucknow In Bengaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB bowlers restrict LSG to season-low 146 runs.

Rasikh Salam Dar takes four wickets, Bhuvneshwar three.

Kohli's 49 anchors chase, Jitesh seals win.

IPL 2026, RCB vs LSG Highlight: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a clinical performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to secure a dominant victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After winning the toss and electing to bowl, RCB’s bowling unit dismantled the LSG batting lineup to set up a comfortable chase in Match 23.

LSG Restricted to Season Low

Lucknow Super Giants struggled to find any rhythm on a surface that traditionally favours batting. Rasikh Salam Dar was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 4/24 to break the back of the LSG middle order. He received stellar support from veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with 3/27, and Josh Hazlewood, who maintained a stranglehold with an economy of just 5.00.

Despite a fighting 40 from Mitchell Marsh and a late flourish of 39 from Mukul Choudhary, LSG were bundled out for 146. This total marked the lowest first-innings score of the IPL 2026 season so far, leaving the visitors with an uphill task under the Bengaluru lights.

Kohli and Jitesh Anchor the Win

Chasing 147, RCB faced an early hiccup when Phil Salt was dismissed by Prince Yadav, who finished with impressive figures of 3/32. However, Virat Kohli stabilized the innings with a composed 49 off 34 balls, narrowly missing a half-century when he was caught off the bowling of Avesh Khan.

Following Kohli’s departure, Jitesh Sharma took charge of the momentum, smashing 23 off 9 balls, including two massive sixes, to bring the target within reach. Although Prince Yadav sparked a late tremor by dismissing both Rajat Patidar and Jitesh in a single over, Tim David and Romario Shepherd ensured there were no further stumbles, guiding RCB home with five wickets and five overs to spare.