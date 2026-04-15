LSG was bowled out for 146, which was their lowest first-innings score of the IPL 2026 season.
RCB vs LSG: Rasikh Salam’s 4-Wicket Masterclass Crushes Lucknow In Bengaluru
IPL 2026, RCB vs LSG Highlight: Rasikh Salam Dar’s 4/24 and Virat Kohli’s 49 lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a clinical victory over Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy.
- RCB bowlers restrict LSG to season-low 146 runs.
- Rasikh Salam Dar takes four wickets, Bhuvneshwar three.
- Kohli's 49 anchors chase, Jitesh seals win.
IPL 2026, RCB vs LSG Highlight: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a clinical performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to secure a dominant victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After winning the toss and electing to bowl, RCB’s bowling unit dismantled the LSG batting lineup to set up a comfortable chase in Match 23.
LSG Restricted to Season Low
Lucknow Super Giants struggled to find any rhythm on a surface that traditionally favours batting. Rasikh Salam Dar was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 4/24 to break the back of the LSG middle order. He received stellar support from veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with 3/27, and Josh Hazlewood, who maintained a stranglehold with an economy of just 5.00.
Despite a fighting 40 from Mitchell Marsh and a late flourish of 39 from Mukul Choudhary, LSG were bundled out for 146. This total marked the lowest first-innings score of the IPL 2026 season so far, leaving the visitors with an uphill task under the Bengaluru lights.
Kohli and Jitesh Anchor the Win
Chasing 147, RCB faced an early hiccup when Phil Salt was dismissed by Prince Yadav, who finished with impressive figures of 3/32. However, Virat Kohli stabilized the innings with a composed 49 off 34 balls, narrowly missing a half-century when he was caught off the bowling of Avesh Khan.
Following Kohli’s departure, Jitesh Sharma took charge of the momentum, smashing 23 off 9 balls, including two massive sixes, to bring the target within reach. Although Prince Yadav sparked a late tremor by dismissing both Rajat Patidar and Jitesh in a single over, Tim David and Romario Shepherd ensured there were no further stumbles, guiding RCB home with five wickets and five overs to spare.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was LSG's total score in the match?
Who were the key bowlers for RCB?
Rasikh Salam Dar took 4 wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 wickets, and Josh Hazlewood had an economical spell.
Who played crucial innings for RCB in the chase?
Virat Kohli scored 49 and Jitesh Sharma smashed 23 off 9 balls to guide RCB towards victory.