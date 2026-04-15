Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Power Grab’ Over Women’s Quota Rollout, Warns Against 'Hissa Chori'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress backs women's reservation but criticizes government's implementation plan.

Rahul Gandhi claims government is using delimitation for a power grab.

Opposition fears proposed changes penalize some states and OBC representation.

Government plans seat expansion, new delimitation commission for 2029 elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party firmly supports women’s reservation but accused the government of attempting a “power grab” through its proposed implementation framework involving delimitation.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the Women’s Reservation Bill, passed unanimously by Parliament in 2023, is already part of the Constitution, arguing that the current proposals are unrelated to the core objective of reserving seats for women.

‘Not Women’s Reservation, But Gerrymandering’

“What the government is proposing now has nothing to do with women’s reservation. This amendment is an attempted power grab using delimitation and gerrymandering,” Gandhi wrote.

He also warned against what he described as “Hissa Chori” from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Dalits and Adivasis, alleging that the government was ignoring caste census data in its approach.

Gandhi further claimed that the proposed changes could lead to unfair treatment of southern, north-eastern, north-western and smaller states.

Congress party unequivocally supports Women’s Reservation. Parliament unanimously passed the bill in 2023, it is already part of our Constitution.



What the government is proposing now has nothing to do with women’s reservation. This amendment is an attempted power grab using… pic.twitter.com/FFI2LwHBk4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2026

Congress, Allies Back Quota in Principle, Oppose Rollout

The Congress reiterated that while it supports the idea of women’s reservation, it opposes the manner in which the government plans to implement it.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of Opposition parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government’s approach is “politically motivated”.

“We are in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill, but have objections to the government’s approach. Just to gag and suppress opposition parties, the government is doing this,” Kharge said.

He added that the Opposition had backed the bill both in 2010 and in 2023, when it was passed unanimously, but now has concerns over the delimitation process, alleging “manipulation”.

Three Key Bills Likely in Extended Budget Session

The government is expected to introduce three key bills during the extended Budget Session of Parliament beginning April 16. These include a bill related to women’s reservation, a Delimitation Bill to set up a commission for redrawing constituencies, and a third bill aimed at aligning laws governing Union Territories with the new framework.

The delimitation exercise is intended to operationalise the women’s quota ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Seat Expansion Plan Sparks Political Row

Under the proposed plan, the number of Lok Sabha seats could rise from 543 to as many as 850, based on the 2011 Census. State assembly numbers are also expected to increase.

However, Opposition parties have strongly opposed the move, arguing that redrawing constituencies using 2011 population data would disproportionately benefit states in northern India while reducing representation from southern states.

They contend that states that successfully control population growth could be penalised, potentially altering the balance of political power in Parliament.