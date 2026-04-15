The Congress party firmly supports women's reservation. They backed the Women's Reservation Bill when it was passed unanimously in 2023.
Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Power Grab’ Over Women’s Quota Rollout, Warns Against 'Hissa Chori'
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called the move politically motivated. The government is expected to introduce three bills, including a Delimitation Bill, during the extended Budget Session.
- Congress backs women's reservation but criticizes government's implementation plan.
- Rahul Gandhi claims government is using delimitation for a power grab.
- Opposition fears proposed changes penalize some states and OBC representation.
- Government plans seat expansion, new delimitation commission for 2029 elections.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party firmly supports women’s reservation but accused the government of attempting a “power grab” through its proposed implementation framework involving delimitation.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the Women’s Reservation Bill, passed unanimously by Parliament in 2023, is already part of the Constitution, arguing that the current proposals are unrelated to the core objective of reserving seats for women.
‘Not Women’s Reservation, But Gerrymandering’
“What the government is proposing now has nothing to do with women’s reservation. This amendment is an attempted power grab using delimitation and gerrymandering,” Gandhi wrote.
He also warned against what he described as “Hissa Chori” from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Dalits and Adivasis, alleging that the government was ignoring caste census data in its approach.
Gandhi further claimed that the proposed changes could lead to unfair treatment of southern, north-eastern, north-western and smaller states.
Congress party unequivocally supports Women’s Reservation. Parliament unanimously passed the bill in 2023, it is already part of our Constitution.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2026
What the government is proposing now has nothing to do with women’s reservation. This amendment is an attempted power grab using… pic.twitter.com/FFI2LwHBk4
Congress, Allies Back Quota in Principle, Oppose Rollout
The Congress reiterated that while it supports the idea of women’s reservation, it opposes the manner in which the government plans to implement it.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting of Opposition parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government’s approach is “politically motivated”.
“We are in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill, but have objections to the government’s approach. Just to gag and suppress opposition parties, the government is doing this,” Kharge said.
He added that the Opposition had backed the bill both in 2010 and in 2023, when it was passed unanimously, but now has concerns over the delimitation process, alleging “manipulation”.
Three Key Bills Likely in Extended Budget Session
The government is expected to introduce three key bills during the extended Budget Session of Parliament beginning April 16. These include a bill related to women’s reservation, a Delimitation Bill to set up a commission for redrawing constituencies, and a third bill aimed at aligning laws governing Union Territories with the new framework.
The delimitation exercise is intended to operationalise the women’s quota ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Seat Expansion Plan Sparks Political Row
Under the proposed plan, the number of Lok Sabha seats could rise from 543 to as many as 850, based on the 2011 Census. State assembly numbers are also expected to increase.
However, Opposition parties have strongly opposed the move, arguing that redrawing constituencies using 2011 population data would disproportionately benefit states in northern India while reducing representation from southern states.
They contend that states that successfully control population growth could be penalised, potentially altering the balance of political power in Parliament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Congress party's stance on women's reservation?
What are the Congress party's objections to the government's proposed implementation framework for women's reservation?
The Congress accuses the government of attempting a 'power grab' through a framework involving delimitation and gerrymandering, which they believe is unrelated to the core objective of reserving seats for women.
What is the concern regarding 'Hissa Chori' mentioned by Rahul Gandhi?
Rahul Gandhi warned against 'Hissa Chori' (theft of share) from OBC, Dalits, and Adivasis, alleging the government is ignoring caste census data in its approach to seat allocation.
How might the proposed delimitation exercise affect different states?
Opposition parties argue that redrawing constituencies based on 2011 census data could disproportionately benefit northern Indian states and reduce representation from southern states.